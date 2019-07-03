World Cup 2019: ‘Enough of your verbal diarrhoea’, Ravindra Jadeja hits back at Sanjay Manjrekar

Ravindra Jadeja (Reuters)

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday hit back at former crickter-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjerekar for describing him as ‘bits and pieces’ player.

Slamming Manjrekar, Jadeja said he had played more than double matches than the former opening batsman played and that the later must learn to respect others. “Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and I’m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea,” Jadeja said in his tweet while tagging Sanjay Manjrekar.

Recently, Manjrekar said he won’t like to have “bits and pieces players like Jadeja” to be part of India’s team in the World Cup.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

After India’s defeat at the hands of England, the team’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar had hinted that Jadeja might play against Bangladesh. Manjrekar, in his response, had said that he was not keen to have a playet like Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI.

Jadeja is yet to play a game in the ongoing World Cup, however, he has come on to the field as a substitute player in a couple of matches. Jadeja showcased his brilliant fielding in the game against England when he took a brilliant catch to remove dangerous Jason Roy who 66 runs off just 57 balls.

After its yesterday’s victory over Bangladesh, Team India has now qualified for the semi-final. It is the second team to qualify after Australia. The team has so far played 8 matches, winning 6 of them. There match against New Zealand was washed off due to rain. Both teams have shared one point each. Men in Blue will now face Sri Lanka on Saturday.