World Cup 2019: Bangladesh promise England trial by spin

By: |
Published: June 8, 2019 8:43:22 AM

World Cup 2019 England vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh will be sticking to their tried-and-tested formula, relying on the spin of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain against England.

World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs England, England vs Bangladesh LIVE scoreBangladesh beat England at both the 2011 and 2015 World Cups. But the 2019 tournament hosts are a different proposition now. (Photo@ICC)

World Cup 2019 England vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has promised England another trial by spin when they meet in the World Cup in Cardiff on Saturday.

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow’s dominance at the top of the order has been a hallmark of England’s rise to become the top-ranked team in one-day internationals.

But the fast starts have been checked with South Africa, in the opening match of the tournament, handing the new ball to leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who dismissed Bairstow for a duck.

Also Read: Win over big teams such as SA shouldn’t be seen as a surprise, says Mashrafe Mortaza

In England’s second match, Pakistan opened their bowling with Shadab Khan and the move paid off, with the leg-spinner dismissing Roy cheaply.

The green pitches in Cardiff allowed New Zealand’s arsenal of quicks to skittle Sri Lanka last weekend, while Nuwan Pradeep then did the same to Afghanistan. As a result, England appear likely to recall Liam Plunkett, perhaps at the expense of leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

But Bangladesh will be sticking to their tried-and-tested formula, relying on the spin of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain.

“Our spinners all over the world have played a big role, it is one of our biggest strengths,” Mortaza told reporters on Friday.

“We know that Shakib is one of the biggest strengths for us. Miraz has been doing well for a long time. I mean, the last two years, he’s doing so well for us with the new ball. South Africa started with these tactics. So most of the teams will be taking them as well,” he said.

Bangladesh beat England at both the 2011 and 2015 World Cups. But the 2019 tournament hosts are a different proposition now, boasting a fearsome batting line-up and a strong bowling unit.

And while England lost to Pakistan in their last match, Mortaza knows his side face a tough task.

“This is one of the best teams England have ever produced, especially in the World Cup,” he said.

“I think still they are in the right way winning matches, and they are in good touch. “We have been beating them the last two World Cups. That doesn’t mean that we will make it happen again the way it did,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. World Cup 2019: Bangladesh promise England trial by spin
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition