World Cup 2019: Dhoni pays special tribute to Indian Army during match against South Africa

By: |
Published: June 6, 2019 6:08:54 PM

During the opening World Cup fixture against South Africa in Southampton, MS Dhoni's gloves attracted special attention when the TV cameras zoomed in.

Dhoni, ChahalIndia?s Yuzvendra Chahal, right, celebrates with teammate MS Dhoni the dismissal of South Africa?s Andile Phehlukwayo during the Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and India at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. (AP Photo)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s love for the Army is well known and the Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in Parachute Regiment has now chosen a unique way of paying tribute to the armed forces.

The regimental dagger insignia of the para forces was embossed on his green wicketkeeping gloves.

The regimental dagger insignia of the para forces was embossed on his green wicketkeeping gloves.

 

While there is a possibility that Dhoni may have worn these gloves with dagger insignia earlier also, it did get a lot of traction on social media with fans loving his unique way of paying tribute.

Little Ziva lights up gloomy Southampton afternoon

On tours, Dhoni is most relaxed when daughter Ziva is around. A regular fixture during Chennai Super Kings’ home matches, the little one was in the mood for some cookies as she was accompanied by a member of the team support staff into the refreshment room for the media.

But it was hilarious when a member of ICC’s broadcast team thought it to be an opportune moment for a selfie with Ziva. However her request was politely declined by the member of the support staff and rightly so for security reasons.

