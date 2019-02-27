World Cup 2019: BCCI raises security concern of players, fans with ICC

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri flagged concerns at the start of the ICC’s Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting about the security of Indian players in the mega event

Amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama terror attack, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday assured the BCCI that it will do everything to address India’s security concerns during the upcoming World Cup 2019. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri flagged concerns at the start of the ICC’s Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting about the security of Indian players in the mega event which is scheduled to begin on May 30 in England and Wales.

“On behalf of the BCCI, Rahul Johri raised concerns for the safety and security of the Indian team, match officials and the Indian Fans, at the CEC Meeting,” news agency PTI reported, quoting a senior BCCI official as saying. The ICC CEO David Richardson assured the BCCI that the ICC will ensure that everything is done to address the concerns raised.

However, the discussion on security of players was not a part of the original agenda but ICC included it on BCCI’s insistence.

Earlier, in its letter to ICC amid calls to boycott the India-Pakistan June 16 World Cup match, BCCI reposed trust in the global body and the England Cricket Board and hoped that robust security will be provided to players, match officials and fans of Indian cricket for the World Cup 2019. BCCI also urged the cricketing community to severe ties with nations from where terrorism emanates.

There have been statements from prominent Indian players such as Harbhajan Singh and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, urging the BCCI to boycott the June 16 World Cup group league game against Pakistan in Old Trafford after more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama terror attack. So far, the BCCI has not taken a stand on boycotting the game as there remains a possibility that both teams may end up meeting in the knockout round as well. It has passed the ball to the government’s court and now it is up to the Centre if it pushes for boycott or allows it to play in the ICC World Cup 2019.