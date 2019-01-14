World Cup 2019: 3 young players who could be surprise entrants for India at mega event

Many youngsters who were part of the Indian under-19 squad have done quite well in the domestic tournaments as well as in the India A games.

The Indian cricket team has seen a lot of young talent climb up the ranks in the recent past. Many youngsters who were part of the Indian under-19 squad have done quite well in the domestic tournaments as well as in the India A games. With India looking to make sure they get the perfect combination for the World Cup, here are a few names that can be interesting prospects for the 2019 World Cup.

Prithvi Shaw

The boy wonder has been the talk of the town since he made his debut for India against the West Indies. Shaw was brilliant in his first game as he smashed a century on his debut. Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to hit a century on his Test debut. Shaw’s batting style and form can be something that may just be the surprise element for India as he can take any bowling apart. The young player who led India under-19 team to World Cup glory has all the makings of becoming the next big thing in Indian cricket. Earlier, Shaw had injured his ankle during a practice game in Australia which ruled him out of the Test series. If Prithvi Shaw is given a chance to open with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma is asked to bat at the number 4 position just like he does for Mumbai Indians, it can help India have a much more balanced middle order.

Shubhman Gill

The right-hander from Punjab is making all the right noises. Gill has been in very good form for his state team Punjab and looks set to make his debut in New Zealand. Shubhman Gill has all the qualities of a star batsman in the making who can bat at any position. From being an opening batsman in the Under 19 World Cup to being a no 7 batsmen for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, Gill seems to have done it all. He has proven with his exploits in IPL that he has the ability to close games and can also handle pressure. Shubhman Gill has scored 790 runs in his last 10 innings during the 2018-19 Ranji season. He can be the answer to all the problems that Indian team is having with their middle order.

Krunal Pandya

The Mumbai Indians mainstay all-rounder Krunal Pandya is another player who may be knocking on the door of the World Cup squad. Krunal has already made his debut for the T20I side and has proved that he can be an asset for the Indian team. Krunal who is a left-arm bowler and left-handed batsmen can give Ravindra Jadeja tough competition. Ravindra Jadeja has not been amongst the runs in the shorter format of the game which makes his position uncertain. On the other hand, Krunal has been in form and has been performing at every opportunity that he gets. An added advantage with Krunal, unlike Prithvi or Shubhman, is that he has batted and bowled in high-pressure games for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. His experience and be very helpful for the Indian team if he gets a chance to play for the team during the 2019 world cup.