World Cup 2019: 3 players to watch out for in India vs New Zealand game

India vs New Zealand: The 2019 World Cup has been a fascinating one till now. We have seen low scoring games where teams have struggled to score big but have been able to defend small totals because of bowler-friendly conditions in the UK. The flip side is where teams have gone on to score 350 plus score in the first innings but due to bowling friendly conditions in the second half, no team has been able to pull off a game in a big run chase which was earlier expected to be the norm in this year's world cup. India vs New Zealand should be a really good contest as both teams are well balanced and are high on confidence after big wins in their previous matches. Both teams have impact players who can become match winners for their respective teams. Here are a few of them: Virat Kohli The Indian captain is the number one batsman in the world for a reason. Kohli is on top of the ICC rankings purely because of his consistency. He has adapted to situations with ease and has made sure that he finishes the game for his side. Kohli has a phenomenal record while chasing.\u00a0 The Kiwis will be aware of the threat that Kohli poses and they will definitely have a plan to stop the Indian captain from scoring big against them. It should be a good contest between bat and ball when Kohli comes out to the middle against the Black Caps. Trent Boult The New Zealand fast bowler has been in brilliant form in this World Cup. In the practice game against India, Trent Boult bowled a brilliant spell to get rid off the Indian top order and ended with figures of 4\/33 helping New Zealand seal their first win in the practice game. He has carried his form in the World Cup and has been a key player for the Kiwis. With Tim Southee backing him up from the other end Boult can be a real threat for the Indian batting line up. KL Rahul After Dhawan's injury, KL Rahul has been the automatic choice for the position of the opening batsman in the Indian team. This is a golden chance for Rahul to prove his worth at the top of the order. He is a dangerous batsman who the Kiwis might not have prepared for which could play to his advantage. India is scheduled to take New Zealand at\u00a0Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday, June 13.