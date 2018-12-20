World cricket needs more characters like Virat Kohli: Allan Border, Former Australian captain

India and Australia captains Virat Kohli and Tim Paine engaged in verbal joust. (Source: AP)

Former Australia captain Allan Border has come to the defence of Virat Kohli, saying his antics might be over the top but the game needs characters who show passion. The Indian skipper has come under criticism for his sledging and heated exchanges with his Australian counterpart Tim Paine during the tense second Test in Perth, which at one point needed the umpire to intervene.

Former Aussie fast bowler Mitchell Johnson also slammed Kohli for failing to acknowledge the crowd’s applause after he was controversially given out in the first innings for 123, and for his frosty handshake with Paine at the end of the game. Kohli’s animated wicket celebrations have also widely frowned upon while India great Sunil Gavaskar hit out at his “selection blunders”.

And in a stunning rebuke, veteran Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah described him as “not only the world’s best batsman but also the world’s worst behaved player”. Shah added on Facebook that Kohli’s cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners.

But Border said the game needed characters like Kohli. He added that there are not many characters in our game at the moment. The professional era has sort of beat that out to a certain degree. It’s good to see guys with that passion, drive and a bit of character. Border, who played 156 Tests, including 93 as captain, said he believed Kohli was passionate by nature, but also motivated by a “quiet” squad and the desire to win India’s first ever series in Australia.