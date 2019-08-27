World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero’s welcome, says will work harder for more

India’s ace badminton player PV Sindhu smiles as she arrives at IGI Airport after winning the BWF World Championship, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

India’s first badminton world champion PV Sindhu was mobbed as she arrived at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi late on Monday night. The 24-year-old greeted all her supporters and the media with a smile and promised to keep working hard to win laurels for the country.

Sindhu defeated Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-7 21-7 in the final of the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday. The shuttler called it a much awaited win and said that she was very happy about it. “I am really happy, I am very proud of my country,” Sindhu told reporters at the airport.

With the Olympics slated for next year, Sindhu has boosted India’s chances of winning a badminton medal at the marquee event. She had gone down to Spain’s Carolina Marin in the 2016 Tokyo Olympics final. “I will work more hard and win many more medals,” Sindhu said when asked about her goals for the future.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju met Sindhu and national coach Pullela Gopichand over breakfast on Tuesday. “Honoured PV Sindhu who created history and made India proud by winning the World Badminton Championship for the first time! My best wishes to her in her pursuit to bring more glory to India,” Rijiju tweeted after the meeting.

Honoured @Pvsindhu1 who created history and made India proud by winning the World Badminton Championship for the first time! My best wishes to her in her pursuit to bring more glory to India???????? pic.twitter.com/2iwtfmlVIb — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 27, 2019

The badminton star from Hyderabad is also slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Tuesday.

Sindhu won a silver medal at the last World Championship two years ago. She also won a silver at the Tokyo Olympics. Some critics have often criticised her for coming short in summit clashes. On Sunday, while receiving the medal, Sindhu had tears in her eyes. “I had tears and there were a lot of emotions, it was a great moment for me. Thanks to all my fans for your blessings, your blessings have brought me here,” Sindhu said on being asked about her feelings during the medal distribution ceremony.