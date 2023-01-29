Women’s Under-19 T20 India vs England World Cup Final: Inspiring! Players from small towns of India aiming to create history; their families prepare to cheer

Under -19 Women’s T20 World Cup Final: On a day when India’s under-19 women’s team is going to take on England in the T20 World Cup final, all-rounder Archana’s family in UP’s Unnao is all set to buy an inverter. This inverter will ensure that the mobile phone of Archana’s mother Savitri Devi doesn’t get discharged while she watches her daughter play the match. The Team India player gifted the smartphone to her mother.

The under-19 team is looking to create history in South Africa’s Potchefstroom by winning the first-ever World Cup title for the country. If India go on to win the title, it will surely be a memorable day for Savitri, who has lost her husband and later her younger son. Speaking to the Indian Express, Savitri said that as there is no guarantee of electricity in her village Ratai Purwa so she collected money to buy the inverter. She along with her elder son Rohit stay in the one-room house in the village.

Not just Archana but family members of other players will also be watching their children play for their country. Among them, skipper Shafali Verma’s family members will look to see their daughter play the final. Speaking to her father, the skipper in a post-match press conference on Sunday thanked him for believing in her. She also informed on how her father never cared of the criticism he faced for letting his daughter play cricket.

Family members of Sonam Yadav, who stay in Raja Ka Taal, 5 km from Firozabad, are also keen to cheer for their daughter, as she plays the final. While her brother never wanted her to play cricket, her brother had left cricket almost eight years back to join a glass factory, along with her father.

T20 Under 19 World Cup Final: When and where to watch the match?

India had earlier beaten New Zealand to reach the final. They successfully chased the required target of 108 runs in the 14th over. With the team playing its first-ever final, fans in India are eager to watch them play. The final match in India can be watched at the DD network. They can also watch the live stream on Fancode and also on Disney+Hotstar. The match started at 5:15 pm.