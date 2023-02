Women’s T20 World Cup: West Indies opt to bat against India, Mandhana returns Cape

West Indies skipper Hayley Mathews won the toss and elected to bat against India in their Women’s T20 World Cup Group 2 match here on Wednesday.

India have made a couple of changes with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and spinner Devika Vaidya replacing Yastika Bhatia and Harleen Doel.

West Indies have made one change with spinner Karishma Ramharack coming in for Zaida James.

The Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Renuka Thakur Singh.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (w), Karishma Ramharack and Shakera Selman.