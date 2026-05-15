Comparing women’s and men’s team sports is sometimes like comparing apples and oranges, but the rapid growth of women’s sports, especially cricket is breaking barriers, not only in terms of sponsorship deals and viewership on digital and traditional linear platforms, but now even in sheer volume of tickets sold to fans. And Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is a case in point.

On May 13, 2026, the ICC confirmed a historic milestone: the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales has become the highest-selling edition in history.

With 145,000+ tickets sold a full month before the opening match (England vs. Sri Lanka at Edgbaston), it has already surpassed the 136,549 total attendance recorded across the entirety of the 2020 World Cup in Australia.

But the real benchmark isn’t just the past—it’s the present. How does this demand compare to the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 held earlier this year in February and March in India and Sri Lanka?

The Direct Comparison: Women’s vs. Men’s 2026 Editions

While the Men’s 2026 tournament in India and Sri Lanka operated on a massive scale of raw volume, the Women’s 2026 edition in the UK is outperforming it in market saturation and sales velocity relative to venue capacity.

Metric Women’s T20 WC 2026 (UK) Men’s T20 WC 2026 (IND/SL) Current Sales 145,000+ (30 days out) 2 Million+ (First phase only) Momentum Exceeded total 2020 record before Ball 1 Peak demand primarily for knockouts Venue Strategy High Density (Boutique venues) High Volume (Large stadiums) Ticket Starting Price £5 (~₹525) ₹100 ($1.11)

Are Women’s and Men’s T20 World Cups comparable?

The Men’s 2026 edition saw over 1.3 million spectators across 55 matches. However, the Women’s edition is achieving near-total utilization of its boutique venues.

While Men’s group stages in Sri Lanka occasionally saw sparse crowds for non-India games, the UK model has ensured that almost every Women’s World Cup match—not just the final—is a “hot ticket” with a visible, vocal crowd, creating a higher-value broadcast product.

How The Hundred Built The Rewards That ICC Will Reap

The record-breaking sales are a direct “harvest” of the fans cultivated by The Hundred over the last five years in England and Wales.

The 2025 Seasonal Record: The women’s competition in The Hundred drew a record 349,401 fans in 2025 alone, proving a massive, sustained appetite for the format.

The “First-Timer” Pipeline: Since 2021, the ECB has tracked that over 203,000 people bought tickets to their first-ever cricket match specifically for the women’s game.

The Result: The World Cup is benefiting from a “primed” audience. In 2025, 41% of attendees for women’s games in the UK were families and 30% were women—a demographic that now views this World Cup as a premiere cultural event rather than a secondary sport.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Biggest commercial success even before single ball bowled

The commercial shift is best summarized by the leaders on the ground. Deloitte’s 2026 Sports Finance Report notes that while sports like soccer and basketball lead the $3 billion global revenue mark for women’s sports, cricket’s matchday revenue is growing faster than any other sector.

Beth Barrett-Wild, Tournament Director of the 2026 World Cup, captured the mood in an official ICC statement:

“Surpassing 145,000 ticket sales is an incredible milestone and a powerful signal of the momentum behind the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. To have exceeded the previous record set in Australia, before a ball has been bowled, shows just how much excitement there is for this tournament and for women’s cricket globally.”

Women’s Cricket Doesn’t Need Promotions Now, It’s A Brand In Itself

The 145,000 tickets sold for the 2026 Women’s World Cup represent a shift from “promoted” sport to “demanded” sport. While the Men’s game remains larger in raw numbers, the Women’s edition is now rivaling its intensity, atmosphere, and commercial necessity. The gender gap hasn’t just narrowed—it has evolved into two equally powerful, distinct markets.