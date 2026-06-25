It is more than just a match. It is a battle for a staggering fortune, and India’s best shot at completing the white-ball double. Following a costly slip-up against South Africa, India’s destiny now depends on scaling a Net Run Rate mountain against their biggest nemesis.

How the momentum slipped

India arrived at Old Trafford with momentum on their side on June 21 (Sunday), but a clinical Marizanne Kapp dismantled them with an unbeaten 81 off 45 balls — taking South Africa home with five balls to spare in reply to India’s 158/7. The defeat did not just cost India two points; it handed Australia the leverage of an astronomical Net Run Rate, built on the back of a 113-run demolition of Pakistan — who were bowled out for 86 chasing 200.

A loss to Australia now almost certainly ends India’s campaign. They must win, and win well enough to keep their NRR above at least South Africa’s.

Why must India win big against Australia?

Since Australia have won all their matches and await only India, who in all likelihood beat Bangladesh to meet Australia on June 28 (Sunday). On that very day, South Africa will be playing Bangladesh. Given how the Proteas women have played throughout, they will most likely, not only win, but also improve their net run rate in the last two matches against the Netherlands and Bangladesh.

Currently at -0.546, they are far below India’s net run rate of +2.511. But with improvements likely against the Dutch women and Bangladesh, they would be neck and neck with India. So the Indian women must beat Australia first and then, since they would be aware of what exactly is the margin to win against Australia by, fulfil that, to go through to the semi-final.

India vs. Australia: The must-win curse

The record in knockout cricket tells its own story:

2020 T20 World Cup Final (Melbourne): In front of 86,174 fans — a record for a women’s cricket match — India collapsed under pressure, bowled out for 99 as Australia won by 85 runs.

2022 Commonwealth Games Gold Medal Match (Birmingham): India fell nine agonising runs short, all out for 152 chasing 162.

2023 T20 World Cup Semifinal (Cape Town): Harmanpreet’s notorious bat-stuck-in-the-grass run-out proved decisive as India fell five runs short.

A legacy-defining moment

Harmanpreet recently became the first cricketer — male or female — to play 200 T20Is. Her cabinet already carries the 2025 ODI World Cup. But the T20 crown remains the one title that has eluded her through three near-misses on the biggest stages. With ₹21 crore and a semifinal berth at stake, the stage is set at the home of cricket. Can she finally end the hoodoo that has haunted her for a decade?