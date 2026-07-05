The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final win at Lord’s helped Australia bag the biggest cash prize in women’s cricket history as they clinched their record-extending seventh title.

The tournament had a record prize pool on offer after the International Cricket Council (ICC) increased the total prize money for the 2026 edition to $8.76 million (approximately Rs 73.1 crore), the highest ever for a Women’s T20 World Cup.

The expanded 12-team tournament, featuring more matches than any previous edition, has also delivered larger financial rewards for every participating nation.

Clinical Aussies taste record win

Australia, electing to field first, managed to restrict England to 150/4 despite Nat Sciver-Brunt’s half-century (58* off 53) and Freya Kemp’s 44* off 28. Kim Garth was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, finishing with 1 wicket for 20 runs in her 4-over spell. Lucy Hamilton, Sophie Molineux and Annabel Sutherland scalped a wicket each.

In response, Australia did lose Georgia Voll (9 off 6) early but still managed to chase down the target comfortably with 7 wickets in hand, thanks to Beth Mooney’s brisk half-century (64 off 49).

Winner takes home ₹19.5 crore

Australia by virtue of winning the Women’s T20 World Cup received $2.34 million (around ₹19.5 crore), while the runners-up will collected $1.17 million (around ₹9.7 crore).

The prize money forms part of the ICC’s record tournament distribution of $8.76 million, representing a 10 per cent increase over the previous Women’s T20 World Cup.

The increase follows the expansion of the tournament from 10 to 12 teams, creating more fixtures, greater broadcast inventory and higher commercial opportunities.

Every group-stage victory also carried a financial bonus

The winner’s cheque tells only part of the story. Every victory during the group stage earned teams an additional $31,154 (around ₹26 lakh).

Every participating nation also received a guaranteed participation payment of $247,500 (around ₹2.06 crore) before a ball was bowled.

That means both finalists will ultimately receive more than the headline prize announced for champions and runners-up.

Total earnings after the final

Australia finish the tournament with total earnings of approximately $2.50 million (around ₹20.8 crore) after adding five unbeaten group-stage victories to the champions’ prize.

Women’s cricket’s biggest prize pool yet

The financial structure for the 2026 tournament reflects the growing commercial value of women’s cricket.

Champions: $2.34 million

Runners-up: $1.17 million

Losing semi-finalists (each): $675,000

Group-stage win bonus: $31,154

Guaranteed participation payment: $247,500

Total tournament prize pool: $8.76 million

The increase comes as women’s cricket continues to attract larger broadcast audiences, stronger commercial partnerships and record attendances.

Lord’s, hosting another Women’s T20 World Cup final, once again provided one of the sport’s biggest stages.