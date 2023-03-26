Women’s Premier League Final: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capital electrifying faceoff today

Women’s Premier League Final Latest news: The wait is over! The grand finale of the inaugural season of the WPL 2023 is set to be played out today in Mumbai. It would be an electrifying showdown between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The MI squad, which has seen a super show in the maiden tournament, would like to conclude the match by lifting the trophy. From live-stream guide to preview, here’s all you need to know about the WPL MI vs DC match today:

WPL finale: The venue

The super Sunday showdown will be played out at the iconic Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Reports say that the pitch is more suitable for the batters. Brabourne has a quicker run-scoring pitch compered to stadium such as DY Patil.

WPL Finale: When and where to watch MI vs DC match?

If you plan to watch the WPL finale on TV, you can catch all the action live on Sports18 Network Channel. But in case, you want to watch the match online, the WPL finale will be livestreamed on Jio Cinema app free. If you are Jio customer, you can watch the match free on Jio Cinema app. It will also be available on Jio Cinema website also.

The match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will take place at around 7 pm, reports say.

WPL Final: Preview – Who stands where?

While Mumbai Indians enjoy unprecedented popularity and it would be an added advantage to play in front of the home crowd, the key issue for the otherwise stellar side is the troubled form of its captain Harmanpreet Kaur. UP Warriorz were completely dominating the eliminator and the finale would have seen a different team clashing with Delhi Capitals for the first-ever WPL finale. It was Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 72 that helped MI to seal the deal. Kaur could barely manage 14 runs in the ‘Eliminator’. Her poor form may haunt the team today as well.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals led by Australian skipper Meg Lanning have everything in its arsenal to lift the trophy. Lanning knows how to handle the D-day pressure and has let her bat do the talking. She started the tournament with cool fifties and has managed to keep the scorecard going. Along with the star players such as Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, Lanning has a picture-perfect squad to win the title.