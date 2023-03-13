Women’s Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians win their 4th consecutive game, defeat UP Warriorz by 8 wickets

Sunday’s Women’s Premier League game saw Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by an eight-wicket margin, earning Mumbai their fourth straight victory.

After deciding to bat, UP Warriorz started to struggle, falling from 140 for 3 in the 17th over to 159 for 6 at the end. Mumbai Indians, needing 160 runs, managed to beat the target kudos to captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten 53 and Nat Sciver-45 Brunt’s not out, with Yastika Bhaita (42) playing a key role at the top.

Bhatia sent the ball soaring over long-on off Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the seventh over following a flurry of boundaries during the powerplay. She however played the following ball straight to deep midwicket’s Simran Sheikh, perishing for 42 off 27 balls with eight fours and a six.

Drama ensues

There was drama in the fifth over when Sophie Ecclestone trapped Matthews leg-before and UP Warriorz were forced to take a DRS appeal successfully. The batter had a word with the umpire and the bowler, as it turned out that a different delivery was shown on the review.

However, Matthews’ unusually sluggish innings came to an end at 12 off of 17 balls when she handed Ecclestone a straightforward return catch.

While they attempted to rebuild, Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt both had good fortune on their side in the eleventh over. The bails did not come off when Anjali Sarvani bowled Harmanpreet around the legs, and Sciver-Brunt did well to get to the crease in time to avoid a direct smash from Sheikh at cover.

Ecclestone failed to capitalize on a great chance to dismiss Sciver-Brunt on 22 in the 14th over off Gayakwad, and Harmanpreet made matters worse by hitting back-to-back fours.

Innings overview

Sciver-Brunt scored yet another match-winning knock of 45 not out from 31 balls with six fours and one six, while Harmanpreet scored her second fifty in the WPL by hitting nine fours and one six to get 53 not out from 33 balls.

Earlier in the first half, Ishaque helped Mumbai Indians put a stop to the UP Warriorz’s surge by taking three wickets for 33 runs.

In her four-over session, Ishaque conceded ten boundaries, but she made it to the top and dismissed Devika Vaidya at the start of the powerplay. She came back for her final over in the 17th over, eliminating Healy and McGrath within one over to put Mumbai back in charge.

Key performances

Ishaque has 12 wickets in four WPL games, cementing her position as Mumbai Indians’ go-to bowler when they need a breakthrough.

Healy did the majority of the scoring at the top, adding 50 runs for the second wicket with Kiran Navgire (17) and another 82 runs with her compatriot Tahlia McGrath to lay the foundation for a strong total.

Even though the UP Warriorz formed crucial partnerships in the middle, they never really launched an all-out attack against the Mumbai bowlers, who were pushed back for the first time in four matches.