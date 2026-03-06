With India heading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final, bars and restaurants across the country are bracing for one of their busiest weekends of the year. From Delhi-NCR to Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru, live screenings are drawing advance reservations, walk-ins and themed match-night programming as hospitality operators tap into the country’s growing appetite for shared sporting experiences.

The broader ecosystem is expanding quickly. India’s spectator sports market is estimated at $1.88 billion in 2026 and projected to reach $2.56 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence. While cricket remains the dominant driver, a growing mix of global sports, from Formula 1 to football, is increasingly shaping nightlife programming.

For The Beer Cafe, the convergence of major events has created what founder Rahul Singh calls a perfect storm for sports-led hospitality. “March has effectively turned into ‘Super March’ for sports-led hospitality. With ICC T20 semis and finals, IPL kickoff, UEFA Champions League, Formula 1 and even MotoGP lined up almost back-to-back, we’re seeing sustained high-energy weekends rather than isolated spikes around one tournament,” said Singh.

He noted that cricket still drives the biggest surges, especially when India reaches the final. “Definitely double footfall spike as India reaches the World Cup final. Otherwise, it would have been muted or the same as normal,” Singh said, adding that the cluster of sporting events is extending dwell time and boosting per-customer spending. The alco-beverage chain has 39 beer cafes across the country and “all of them would live screen the T20 World Cup final”.

“It’s no longer just about broadcasting a match, it’s about curating a matchday experience that brings community, food, and beer together. Super March is not just a sporting moment, it’s a strong business driver for organised hospitality,” he added.

At Monkey Bar, operators are also preparing for a surge in cricket fans this weekend. “We are expecting around a 10 to 15% hike in footfall compared to a regular weekend,” said Gautam Sachdeva, unit head at Monkey Bar.

To capitalise on the moment, the venue is building a themed match-night atmosphere. “We will be having a big screen along with a special beer and cocktail menu designed around a cricket theme. A DJ will also add to the vibe, playing specially curated music during the match,” Sachdeva said.

Cricket finals also bring a slightly different audience profile compared to league tournaments. “It is usually a mix of young couples and family crowds, whereas during IPL matches we see more corporate get-togethers,” he explained. Walk-ins remain common during marquee matches, even with reservations filling up early.

Beyond the Boundary

For hospitality operators, however, cricket is only part of the story. As global sports become more accessible, venues are increasingly programming their calendars around multiple leagues and events.

One of the fastest-growing examples is Formula 1. With the 2026 Formula One World Championship season underway with the Australian Grand Prix, race screenings are now drawing regular crowds at sports bars and breweries. India’s F1 fan base has grown close to 79 million as of late 2025, helped by FanCode’s exclusive broadcast partnership through 2028 and subscription plans ranging from Rs 49 to Rs 599.

Building on this fan base, venues such as Bira 91 Taproom, Effingut, Underdoggs and SOCIAL now host regular race screenings with fan communities and themed programming.

At SOCIAL, the format has been formalised under its motorsport IP Lights Out @SOCIAL. “It’s not just a live screening, it’s a community-led format designed specifically for fans of the sport,” said Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality.

As per Aggarwal, the audience differs depending on the race schedule. Weekday races attract “highly intentional, serious fans who plan their evening around qualifying or the main race,” while weekends broaden the room with “newer fans, younger groups, couples and social circles”.

Because the format is immersive, Aggarwal said, dwell time increases. Guests arrive early, stay through post-race conversations and order multiple rounds of food and beverages, behaviour that “typically reflects positively in per-table billing during screening hours”.

Economics of Engagement

In Pune, the response has been immediate. “We started in December and people went crazy, around 200 people showed up for the screening,” said Rahul Khatwani, co-owner of Bira 91 Taproom Pune. While sales during F1 screenings are strong, he says the venue currently treats them as “occasional events”.

For Abhinav Jindal, founder and CEO of Kimaya Himalayan Beverage, which owns BeeYoung Brew Garden in Delhi, Formula 1 is steadily becoming commercially meaningful. “While F1 screenings are still more niche compared to mass events like IPL, they are becoming a serious revenue driver for breweries like ours,” he said.

The economics are clear. “F1 race weekends consistently drive a noticeable uplift for us… with average per-table billing increasing by approximately 15%,” Jindal said, adding that guests stay longer and remain highly engaged throughout the race.

At ASUR Microbrewery in Delhi, the trend is similar. “A weekend F1 screening typically draws 30-40 covers, with average per-table billing between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000,” said Kavya Kalra, marketing head at ASUR.

Unlike IPL screenings that prioritise scale, Kalra said F1 delivers depth. The audience is largely “young people and corporate professionals”, and the environment is highly interactive, with seasoned fans often explaining strategies and team dynamics to newcomers. To encourage repeat visits, ASUR has introduced a loyalty model through a Season’s Pass, offering perks such as beer at Rs 29 plus taxes on the 10th visit.

For operators, the takeaway is clear. Cricket may still drive the biggest spikes, but the mix of sports, from World Cup finals to Formula 1 races, is reshaping the rhythm of nightlife.

With India’s sports economy expanding and fans increasingly seeking shared viewing experiences, live screenings are becoming a core engine of revenue, community and culture for the country’s hospitality industry.