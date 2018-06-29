With Germany out, a look at 5 biggest upsets of FIFA World Cup

Italy vs Slovakia (June 24, 2010). Robert Vittek (Slovakia) scoring goal. (Reuters)

FIFA World Cup has always been a tournament beyond anyone’s expectations – producing unexpectable results every now and then. Germany crashing out in the group stage was a big upset of FIFA World Cup 2018 once again showing that anything can happen in this tournament. It is the earliest exit of the German team in the World Cup history since 1938. With every edition of the tournament, the game has become tougher and tougher. With new teams playing hard to win and defeating the big teams. Here are 5 biggest upsets of FIFA World Cup:

1. Italy vs North Korea (1966)

One of the most dominant teams in the FIFA World Cup, Italy has the title 4 times and is only behind Brazil who has won the trophy 5 times. One of the biggest upsets was when Italy lost to North Korea 0-1 in 1966 in their final group match which led to their exit from the world cup and the team was welcomed with stones by the angry fans.

2. The United States vs Colombia (June 22, 1994)

The United States, an underdog team, stunned the biggest football team of that time Colombia by 2-1. The match is also remembered because of the own goal by Andres Escobar. Earnie Stewart scored the game-winning goal in the 52nd minute.

3. Senegal vs France (May 31, 2002)

Senegal appearing for the first time in 2002, stunned France in the opening match of the tournament. Midfielder Papa Bouba Diop’s scored the goal at 30 minutes, defeating France by 1-0.

4. South Korea vs Italy; South Korea vs Spain (June 18 & 22, 2002)

South Korea hasn’t given the shock for the first time in FIFA by knocking out Germany in 2018. In 2002, South Korea defeated Italy first to enter the quarterfinals by 2-1 and again defeated Brazil where many goals were not allowed on penalties.

5.Slovakia vs Italy (June 24, 2010)

Slovakia appearing in the world cup for the first time in 2010, defeated the defending champions, Italy by 3-2 in the final group stage match kicking them out of the tournament.