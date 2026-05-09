Indian Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta has publicly called out the delayed payment of prize money from the Odisha Open Chess Tournament, shining a spotlight on a recurring governance problem in Indian sport, tournaments being conducted without financial safeguards for athletes.

The Chess Olympiad medallist and five-time Commonwealth Chess champion says he is yet to receive the Rs 5.5 lakh prize purse for winning the Odisha Open in January 2026. After months of failed follow-ups with organisers and repeated communication with the All India Chess Federation (AICF), Gupta has now sought intervention from the Sports Ministry.

In a strongly worded post on social media, the 36-year-old said the matter was “not just about one unpaid prize” but about the larger issue of accountability in Indian chess administration.

“This is about protecting the dignity and trust of every chess player in India,” Gupta wrote.

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Governance gaps once again hit Indian sport

According to sources familiar with the matter, the delay stems from internal disputes within the Odisha state chess association. The infighting has reportedly led to the association’s bank account being frozen, preventing organisers from disbursing prize money to players.

For athletes, however, administrative complications rarely soften the financial blow.

Gupta revealed that organisers had initially promised payment within a month after the tournament concluded. But over time, communication allegedly stopped altogether.

As a sportsperson, you learn to accept losses more often than victories — that is part of the journey. But what hurts even more is winning and still not receiving what you rightfully earned.



I won the Odisha Open in January 2026. The organizers assured me that the prize money… — Abhijeet Gupta (@iam_abhijeet) May 9, 2026

“As a sportsperson, you learn to accept losses more often than victories. But what hurts more is winning and still not receiving what you rightfully earned,” Gupta told PTI.

The episode exposes a structural issue often seen in India’s sporting ecosystem — events continue to receive sanctioning and federation affiliation despite unresolved administrative or financial instability at the state level.

Gupta questioned why the event was allowed to proceed if organisers were not in a position to honour prize commitments.

“The infighting has been going on for years. They conducted the tournament and it was affiliated with the AICF. There has to be some responsibility on the part of the national federation,” he said.

Bigger concern for Indian chess beyond one payment dispute

The controversy comes at a time when Indian chess is enjoying unprecedented global success. Young stars like D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi have elevated the sport’s commercial and cultural profile, while India’s Olympiad performances have significantly boosted public interest.

Yet Gupta’s case highlights the disconnect between elite performances and institutional professionalism.

For many players outside the sponsorship ecosystem, tournament winnings remain a critical source of income. Delayed payments can directly affect training schedules, travel planning and tournament participation.

Gupta also pointed to the larger vulnerability faced by grassroots players.

“If this can happen to someone honoured with the Arjuna Award, one can only imagine the struggles faced by players at the grassroots level,” he noted.

A senior AICF official has reportedly assured that the matter will be resolved soon, stating that the federation had already reached out to Gupta and was assessing the situation involving the Odisha association.

Still, the incident raises uncomfortable questions for Indian sports governance: should federations enforce stricter financial compliance before granting tournament affiliation, and who ultimately protects athletes when organisers fail?

As Indian sport increasingly positions itself as a global powerhouse, such episodes underline that administrative credibility remains as important as sporting excellence.