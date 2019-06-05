‘Win the game and hearts too’: PM Modi wishes Team India for ICC World Cup 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday sent his best wishes to the Indian cricket team for the world cup, saying "win the game and win hearts too". "As #TeamIndia begins it's #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire team," he said as India takes on South Africa. As #TeamIndia begins it\u2019s #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team. May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship. \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u092d\u0940 ! #INDvSA \u2014 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019 He hoped that the tournament witnesses good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship. "Win the game and win hearts too," Modi tweeted.