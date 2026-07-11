Defending champion Jannik Sinner produced one of his most commanding performances of the tournament to end Novak Djokovic‘s Wimbledon campaign and book his place in the men’s singles final.

The Italian world No. 1 defeated the seven-time Wimbledon champion 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court on Friday, ending Djokovic’s hopes of securing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title and an eighth Wimbledon crown.

Sinner will now face Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final after the German defeated British wildcard Arthur Fery in the first semi-final.

The victory also underlined Sinner’s growing dominance on grass. After a relatively cautious start to his title defence, the 24-year-old has steadily improved with every round and was in complete control against Djokovic, never allowing the Serbian veteran to dictate play.

Sinner too strong for Djokovic

Djokovic entered the semi-final having already spent more than 16 hours on court, including a marathon five-set victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals.

The physical toll appeared evident as Sinner repeatedly forced the 39-year-old into uncomfortable positions from the baseline. The breakthrough came late in the opening set when Sinner ripped a backhand winner down the line to break serve before comfortably serving out the set.

The second set followed a similar pattern. Djokovic briefly stayed level, but Sinner’s precision and variety eventually told. A delicate drop shot at 3-3 left the Serbian stranded before another break of serve handed the defending champion complete control.

Sinner broke early again in the third set and never looked back, sealing victory in straight sets without facing a break point for almost the entire contest.

The result sends the Italian into another Grand Slam final as he chases a fifth major title and back-to-back Wimbledon championships.

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Women’s final headlines Saturday’s action

Before the men’s final takes centre stage on Sunday, attention shifts to the women’s singles final on Saturday.

The championship match will feature an all-Czech showdown between Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova, with both players bidding to win Wimbledon for the first time.

Muchova, one of the tour’s most gifted all-court players, will be aiming to add a maiden Grand Slam title to her career, while the 21-year-old Noskova has continued her breakthrough season with an impressive run to her first Wimbledon final.

With the women’s title to be decided on Saturday and Sinner and Zverev preparing for Sunday’s men’s final, Wimbledon 2026 is set for an exciting finish at the All England Club.