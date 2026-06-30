The grass-court season reaches its biggest stage as the 2026 Wimbledon Championships has gotten underway at the All England Club in London.

The tournament brings together the world’s best players, with defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner returning to defend his title, Iga Swiatek leading the women’s field and Serena Williams making a much-anticipated singles comeback through a wildcard entry.

For fans in India, Wimbledon 2026 will be available on both television and digital platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about live streaming, TV channels, subscription plans and match timings.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2026 live in India

Wimbledon 2026 will be streamed live in India on JioHotstar, the tournament’s exclusive digital streaming platform.

The service will offer live coverage across multiple courts, allowing viewers to switch between matches throughout the day.

JioHotstar subscription plans

Super Plan

Monthly- Rs 149, Three-months plan- Rs 349, 1 year- Rs 1099

Monthy subscription- Suitable for viewers planning to watch only Wimbledon.

Allows streaming on 2 devices

Premium Plan:

Rs 299 /per month, Rs 699 for 3 months, Rs 2199 for a year

Allows ad-free content on up to four devices.

Streams in up to 4K resolution with Dolby Atmos audio on supported devices.

Wimbledon 2026 live telecast in India

Fans who prefer watching on television can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the tournament live across its sports channels.

Star Sports channel prices

Channel Monthly price Star Sports Select 1 Rs 22.42/month Star Sports Select 1 HD Rs 22.42/month Star Sports Select 2 Rs 11.8/month Star Sports Select 2 HD Rs 17.7/month

Prices as listed on the official Tata Play website as of June 30. Actual prices may vary on different cable service providers. Taxes and network capacity fees may also apply.

Wimbledon 2026 match timings in India

The time difference between India and the United Kingdom means most Wimbledon matches will be played during the afternoon and evening for Indian viewers.

First week (June 29-July 6):

Outside courts: From 3.30 pm IST

Centre Court: From 6 pm IST

No. 1 Court: From 05:30 pm IST

Quarter-finals and semi-finals (July 7-10): Play begins from 5.30 pm IST



Finals (July 11-12):

Women’s singles final: 08:30 pm IST

Men’s singles final: 08.30 pm IST

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Indian players to watch

India’s biggest hopes at Wimbledon are expected to come in the doubles events.

Yuki Bhambri, partnering New Zealand’s Michael Venus, and N. Sriram Balaji, who teams up with Brazil’s Marcelo Demoliner, will both be aiming for deep runs in the men’s doubles draw.

With two weeks of Grand Slam tennis ahead, Indian fans can follow every match either live streaming service or on TV.