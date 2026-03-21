The oldest Tennis Grand Slam, Wimbledon—known for its persistence with pristine whites, strawberries and cream, and a stubborn attachment to tradition—has finally taken the technological bend. The AELTC confirmed on Saturday that the 150-year-old tournament will feature a video review system starting with the 2026 edition.



The SW19, which begins on June 29, will have the video review system available for players competing on six show courts. The technology will be active on Centre Court and Court One throughout the fortnight, as well as on No. 2 Court, No. 3 Court, Court 12, and Court 18 for singles matches.

With 100 days to go until The Championships 2026, it’s time to unveil this year’s official poster 🎨#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Xu2FUApnwB — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) March 21, 2026

Joining the Modern Game

The technology is hardly new to the Grand Slam circuit. The US Open became the first Grand Slam to implement Video Review in 2023, followed by the Australian Open. Wimbledon has been the notable holdout. This move finally brings the Championships in line with the standards set in New York and Melbourne.

For players, the change eliminates a major point of contention. Disputed judgment calls—such as double bounces (“not-up”), foul shots, or touches—will now have a clear, technology-backed resolution. It also builds on a shift already underway at Wimbledon, which officially replaced human line judges with Live Electronic Line-Calling (ELC) in 2025.

What to Expect in 2026

The Championships run over two weeks, from June 29 to July 12, with the Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Finals scheduled for the final weekend.

Crucially, players will not be limited in the number of video reviews they can request. Unlike line-call challenges, which were limited to three per set, the VR system will be available whenever a player immediately stops play or at the conclusion of a point to check specific scenarios like hindrance. The AELTC also confirmed that new visual indicators will appear on scoreboards to display “OUT” and “FAULT” calls clearly for fans.

What it will not change, of course, is the theatre. At Wimbledon, the drama has always been guaranteed—technology or no technology.