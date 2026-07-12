Linda Noskova completed the biggest victory of her career on Saturday, lifting her maiden Wimbledon title after surviving a remarkable fightback from fellow Czech Karolina Muchova in one of the most dramatic women’s finals seen at the All England Club in recent years. The title also came with one of the biggest rewards in tennis.

The 21-year-old walked away with £3.6 million (approximately ₹46.09 crore) in prize money, the largest cheque of her career, while Sunday’s men’s singles final between defending champion Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will offer the winner the same financial reward.

For Noskova, it was a breakthrough that transformed both her sporting credentials and her earning potential in a single afternoon.

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First Grand Slam, biggest payday

Playing in her first Grand Slam final, Noskova looked destined for a straightforward victory after taking the opening set 6-2 and moving within a game of the title in the second.

She even held five championship points.

Muchova, however, refused to surrender, winning five consecutive games to force a deciding set and turning Centre Court into a tense contest of nerves.

Noskova eventually regrouped to close out a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 victory, collapsing to the grass in relief after finally converting her sixth championship point.

The Wimbledon crown delivered more than silverware. Alongside the iconic Venus Rosewater Dish, Noskova collected £3.6 million, while also climbing to a career-high world No. 7 in the WTA rankings.

An emotional victory

The celebrations quickly turned emotional during the trophy presentation. Fighting back tears, Noskova thanked her family before dedicating the victory to her mother Ivana, who died on the eve of Wimbledon two years ago.

“I’d like to thank my mum,” she said during the on-court ceremony.

“I wouldn’t be here without her.”

She then looked towards the sky before receiving a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd.

Equal prize money continues at Wimbledon

Wimbledon has awarded identical prize money to men’s and women’s champions since 2007, maintaining one of the sport’s most significant commitments to pay parity.

This year’s singles champions each receive £3.6 million, while both runners-up take home £1.85 million (nearly ₹23.7 crore).

The prize purse reflects the continued growth of Grand Slam revenues, with Wimbledon offering one of the richest rewards in professional tennis.

Beyond the immediate financial windfall, Grand Slam success often opens further commercial opportunities through endorsement deals, appearance fees and sponsorship agreements, particularly for first-time major champions such as Noskova.

Attention turns to Sunday’s men’s final

With the women’s champion crowned, focus now shifts to Sunday’s men’s singles final.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner will face Alexander Zverev, with another £3.6 million winner’s cheque on the line.

Sinner arrives as the favourite after dismantling Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semi-finals, extending his impressive run through the tournament. Victory would hand the Italian his second Wimbledon title and fifth Grand Slam crown overall. For Zverev, the stakes are equally significant.

The German is chasing his first Wimbledon title and another milestone in a career that has frequently taken him deep into major tournaments without consistent success on grass.

Czech tennis celebrates another champion

Noskova also extended Czech Republic’s remarkable recent record at Wimbledon. She became the third Czech woman to lift the singles title in four years, following Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcíkova in 2024.

The victory underlines the country’s continued production of elite women’s players, with Noskova now emerging as the latest Grand Slam champion from one of tennis’ most successful talent pipelines.

As Wimbledon enters its final day, however, the spotlight will return to Centre Court once more.

After Noskova’s career-defining afternoon and £3.6 million payday, Sinner and Zverev now have the chance to end the Championships by lifting the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy and collecting an identical reward.