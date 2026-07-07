The grass courts of Wimbledon have long been tennis’ most coveted stage. Winning at the All England Club brings more than prestige and a place in the history books, it also comes with one of the biggest paydays in the sport.

This year’s Championships offer a record £64.2 million prize fund, with both the men’s and women’s singles champions set to receive £3.6 million each. Yet, as Wimbledon enters its decisive week, the race for the trophies has already taken several unexpected turns. Injuries, early exits and breakthrough performances have reshaped both singles draws, leaving a fresh cast of contenders chasing one of sport’s most iconic titles.

Wimbledon 2026 offers record prize money

The All England Club has increased total prize money to £64.2 million, up 20 per cent from last year, continuing a trend of higher payouts across every round.

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles will each receive £3.6 million, while players who exit in the opening round will still earn £80,000.

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Prize Money

Champion

£3,600,000

Runner-up

£1,800,000

Semi-final

£900,000

Quarter-final

£480,000

Fourth round

£300,000

First round

£80,000

Equal prize money has been awarded to men and women at Wimbledon since 2007.

Roger Federer and Serena Williams remain Wimbledon’s biggest earners

Success at SW19 has translated into substantial career earnings for some of tennis’ greatest names.

Men

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer remains the tournament’s highest career prize-money earner, collecting more than $18.5 million across his singles and doubles appearances.

He is followed by:

Novak Djokovic– more than $17.2 million

Rafael Nadal– approximately $7.4 million

Andy Murray- more than $6.1 million

Djokovic, still competing in this year’s tournament, has an opportunity to narrow the gap further.

Women

Seven-time singles champion Serena Williams tops the women’s list with career Wimbledon prize money exceeding $16.4 million.

Behind her are:

Venus Williams – approximately $11.8 million

Petra Kvitova

Simona Halep

Elena Rybakina

The Williams sisters continue to dominate Wimbledon’s all-time earnings charts, reflecting nearly two decades of sustained success on grass. In fact, Serena did accept a wildcard entry into this year’s tournament only to bowl out after the first round and pull out ahead of her doubles game.

The title race has taken an unexpected turn

Defending champion Jannik Sinner remains on course to retain his title but the exits of women’s champion Iga Swiatek and the injury withdrawal of Carlos Alcaraz have dramatically reshaped Wimbledon 2026.

The early exits of top seeds including Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Alexander de Minaur have opened both draws, while a number of first-time contenders have taken full advantage.

Men’s singles

Jannik Sinner

The defending champion and world No. 1 remains the man to beat. Comfortable on grass and carrying the confidence of last year’s triumph, Sinner is bidding to become the first player since Novak Djokovic to successfully defend the Wimbledon men’s singles title.

Novak Djokovic

The seven-time Wimbledon champion continues to chase history. At 39, Djokovic remains one of the toughest competitors left in the draw as he pursues a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title.

Flavio Cobolli

The Italian has emerged as one of the stories of the tournament. His run to the latter stages has been one of the biggest breakthroughs at this year’s Championships and has firmly established him among the contenders.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

The Canadian has quietly put together one of his strongest Wimbledon campaigns and possesses the power game suited to grass courts. He remains a genuine contender heading into the quarter-finals.

Women’s singles

Coco Gauff

The American has negotiated one of the toughest draws in the tournament and enters the latter stages as one of the favourites for the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Jessica Pegula

Pegula’s consistency has once again carried her deep into a Grand Slam, making her one of the strongest challengers remaining.

Naomi Osaka

Osaka’s upset victory over top seed Aryna Sabalenka has been one of the defining moments of Wimbledon 2026. The four-time Grand Slam champion suddenly finds herself among the leading contenders again.

Karolina Muchova

The Czech has quietly progressed through the draw with her all-court game proving particularly effective on grass.

Jasmine Paolini

Last year’s finalist has once again shown her comfort on grass and continues to build momentum heading into the business end of the tournament.