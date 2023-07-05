On a rainy day at Wimbledon, two tennis legends, Roger Federer and Andy Murray, stole the spotlight amidst the weather-induced delays. Federer, the retired champion who secured a record-breaking eight Grand Slam titles at the All England Club, graced the front row of the Royal Box. Seated next to Princess Kate, he was honored with a thunderous standing ovation in a pre-match tribute to his illustrious career on Centre Court.

Murray shines on a rainy day

Hours later, it was Murray’s turn to shine. Having won three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals on the hallowed Wimbledon turf, Murray holds a special place in the hearts of the locals. Despite playing for so many years with a fair share of injuries, the fans fondly remember his past successes, particularly his historic 2013 championship that broke a 77-year drought for British men. With hopes for an attention-grabbing performance, Murray received resounding support from the crowd under the closed roof of the main stadium.

Expressing his gratitude for the presence of both royalty and tennis royalty, Murray acknowledged Federer’s support, stating, “It’s amazing to have Roger here, supporting the event.” He recalled their last encounter on Centre Court during the 2012 Olympics when Federer, seated in Stan Wawrinka’s box, supported his opponent. Murray appreciated the applause from Federer after his impressive shots and received a thumbs-up when asked for approval.

Murray’s opponent, Ryan Peniston, described his relentless play, highlighting his dominance on every point. Murray himself expressed satisfaction with his performance, winning all 11 of his service games, breaking Peniston four times, and maintaining a flawless record at the net. Despite the challenges he has faced in recent years, Murray felt physically prepared for the tournament, hoping for a successful run. However, given his age and past injuries, he is not considered among the leading favorites, a distinction currently held by Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Weather plays havoc

The persistent rain forced play to be limited to the two courts equipped with retractable roofs, Centre and No. 1 Court. By the end of the day, out of the 77 scheduled matches, only eight had been completed, leaving players and spectators eagerly anticipating better weather conditions for the upcoming matches.

Despite the rain’s interference, Federer and Murray provided the tennis world with captivating moments at Wimbledon. Federer, receiving a fitting tribute for his remarkable career, and Murray, embracing the overwhelming support from the crowd, showcased their enduring influence and lasting legacies in the sport. As the tournament progresses, fans eagerly anticipate the performances of these tennis icons and the emerging talents, hoping for more memorable moments on the famed grass courts of Wimbledon.