IPL 2026 MI vs GT Playing 11, Rohit Sharma fitness update: Mumbai Indians head into a crucial clash against Gujarat Titans with uncertainty around Rohit Sharma’s availability, as the former captain continues to recover from a recent injury concern.

MI have struggled for consistency this season and Rohit’s absence in the previous match only added to their problems, even though Quinton de Kock stepped up with a century at the top. The team management, however, had to reshuffle the combination to accommodate him, which affected their bowling balance.

Will Rohit Sharma play MI vs GT?

Even though Rohit was spotted at the nets, the final call on Rohit’s inclusion is expected to be taken closer to toss, with Mumbai Indians unwilling to risk aggravating the injury at this stage of the tournament.

For MI, Rohit’s presence is not just about runs at the top. His experience in handling pressure situations and anchoring the innings could be the key.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, come into the game with momentum on their side, riding a winning streak and looking more settled as a unit under Shubman Gill. Their bowling attack, led by Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, could test MI’s fragile top order again if Rohit does not return.

Will Rohit Sharma replace Ryan Rickelton if fit?

If Rohit is declared fit, he is expected to slot back into the playing XI, likely replacing Ryan Rickelton or prompting a reshuffle in the batting order. If not, MI may persist with the same combination that played the last game.

MI Predicted XI (if Rohit is fit): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Rawat

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MI Predicted XI (if Rohit is unavailable): Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Rawat

With MI desperate to turn their season around, Rohit Sharma’s fitness could once again be the defining factor.