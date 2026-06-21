Brazil could be set to welcome back their biggest star for a crucial FIFA World Cup group-stage fixture.

Neymar is expected to return from a right calf injury and be available for Brazil’s final Group C match against Scotland on Wednesday, according to head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The 34-year-old missed Brazil’s opening two matches of the tournament, including Friday’s 3-0 victory over Haiti, as he continued his recovery from an injury sustained while playing for Santos FC on May 17.

Speaking after Brazil’s latest win, Ancelotti said Neymar would train individually on Saturday before rejoining the squad for full training on Monday.

‘Neymar would train individually’

“Neymar will be available,” the Italian coach said when asked about the forward’s prospects for the Scotland game.

The update is likely to come as welcome news for Brazilian supporters, who have waited patiently to see their all-time leading scorer feature at the tournament.

Neymar has yet to participate fully in training since arriving at Brazil’s World Cup camp. Medical staff have monitored his recovery closely, with the player undergoing tests earlier this month to assess the progress of the calf problem.

Will Neymar play his first match in his fourth FIFA World Cup?

Neymar’s inclusion in Brazil’s squad had already sparked significant debate back home. The forward has endured a difficult period since suffering a serious ACL injury in October 2023 and has struggled to rediscover his best form consistently.

However, his performances since returning to Santos offered enough encouragement for Ancelotti to place his faith in the veteran playmaker. Neymar has registered four goals and two assists in eight appearances for the Brazilian club this year.

If selected against Scotland, it would mark another milestone in a remarkable international career. Neymar remains Brazil’s record goalscorer with 79 goals in 129 appearances and is hoping to make a significant impact at what could be his fourth FIFA World Cup.

With qualification for the knockout rounds on the line, Brazil may finally have their most famous No. 10 back on the pitch.