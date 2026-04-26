As Chennai Super Kings return to the MA Chidambaram Stadium today, MS Dhoni fans are earger to know whether or not the star player will play his first match of the season when the Men in Yellow take on Gujarat Titans in the afternoon clash on Sunday (May 26).

According to a report carried by The Indian Express, MS Dhoni has successfully completed his rehabilitation and his fit to play. He participated in a full-fledged practice session on Saturday, engaging in wicket-keeping drills and facing fast bowlers in the nets without visible discomfort. The report also says that Dhoni was fit even for the last few games but he did not play as the team had seemingly cracked the right combination.

Will MS Dhoni play in CSK vs GT?

It is for the same reason that Dhoni is unlikely to feature in the starting XI today. The five-time IPL-winning skipper is reluctant to disrupt CSK’s current winning momentum. Following a massive 103-run win over Mumbai Indians, where Sanju Samson excelled behind the stumps and the middle-order clicked, the veteran is reportedly hesitant to bench a youngster like Kartik Sharma just to slot himself back in.

What did CSK coach say about Dhoni?

Earlier, Chennai’s batting coach Mike Hussey had given an injury update on Dhoni during their match against Mumbai, a fixture he was expected to take part in.

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“He (Dhoni) is progressing really well. He has been really pushing hard to get back as quick as he possibly can. I know all the fans would like to see Dhoni out there playing as well. We are hopeful, maybe in the coming few games. Even we want him as quickly as he possibly can as well. But obviously, he needs to be closer to 100 percent fit, ready to give his best. He has been batting really well in the nets, he looks good in the nets, just need him running hard between the wickets too,” he said.

CSK vs GT commences at 03:30 pm but the news of whether or not Dhoni is playing will be out at 3 pm when the captains walk out for the toss.