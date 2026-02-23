The perennial question of Indian cricket has finally been answered. As the IPL 2026 season approaches, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has officially ended the suspense surrounding the future of the franchise’s most iconic figure.

Speaking to the media on Sunday (Feb 22), Viswanathan confirmed that the 44-year-old legend, who will turn 45 in July, will indeed return for his 19th season in the yellow jersey. “He will play, he will play,” the CEO stated, sparking a wave of celebration across the Yellow Army fan base.

The ‘Uncapped’ retention and trade dynamics

From a financial and strategic standpoint, the 2026 season represents a masterstroke in squad building for CSK.

Under the IPL’s revised player regulations, Dhoni has been retained as an “uncapped player.” This allows the franchise to keep their marquee asset for just Rs 4 crore, preserving a significant portion of their auction purse for other high-value acquisitions.

In one of the biggest trade deals in IPL history, CSK acquired Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. This move is seen as the first concrete step in the post-Dhoni succession plan.

The workload management strategy

While Dhoni is confirmed for the squad, fans may not see him in every single game. According to a senior franchise source quoted by PTI, the management plans to use Dhoni ‘selectively’ to manage his long-standing knee and back issues.

With Sanju Samson now in the ranks, CSK has a world-class wicketkeeping alternative. This depth allows the team to rest Dhoni for grueling away travels while ensuring his presence for the high-impact home games at Chepauk.

The continuation of the Impact Player rule remains Dhoni’s biggest ally. It allows him to contribute as a specialist finisher or a tactical mentor on the field without the physical toll of 20 overs behind the stumps in every fixture.

MS Dhoni: A massive crowd puller

The Dhoni factor ensures 100% stadium occupancy at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, regardless of the team’s standing in the points table. Following a disappointing 2025 season where CSK finished at the bottom, the franchise recognes that Dhoni is the primary stabiliser for their brand equity, which might have played a part in him agreeing to play for one more edition of the competition.