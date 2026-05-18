All eyes are now at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as home team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gear up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 63. Both these teams are pretty much alive in the Playoffs contention with three spots still up for grabs and RCB being the only side having confirmed its Playoffs berth.

However, the biggest question ahead of the CSK vs SRH match seems to be- Will Chennai’s 4 crore retention their former skipper MS Dhoni finally play?

The season of silence

For the first time in 19 seasons, many CSK fans feel the IPL is “incomplete.” Even though Dhoni has stayed connected with the team, he has not played a single match in the 2026 season. A calf injury during the pre-season camp in March has kept the legendary wicketkeeper-batter out of action.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, who joined CSK this season, has performed brilliantly with both the bat and gloves. Still, fans feel the Dhoni-sized gap in the team whenever wickets fall in the final overs.

A ray of hope for a glimpse of Dhoni in Chennai

Recent reports have created huge excitement among fans. An Indian Express report suggests that Dhoni trained in the indoor facilities of the stadium without a trainer by his side for the first time in weeks on the eve of the match.

After completing a brief stretching and mobility session, the 44-year-old waited for nearly 15 minutes before making his way to the nets. Once inside, Dhoni spent close to half an hour batting alongside Prashant Veer, first taking throwdowns and then facing spinners.

He also launched several shots into the stands during the session. After an hour, he had returned to the dressing room, leaving fans and onlookers guessing about what it all meant.

What is delaying Dhoni’s comeback?

Even with the injury, Dhoni has regularly attended CSK training sessions in Chepauk. Videos shared on CSK’s official social media pages show him batting aggressively in the nets, something batting coach Michael Hussey has praised. However, Dhoni has not travelled with Chennai for most of their away games.

According to Hussey, the main issue is whether Dhoni can handle intense running while batting. “MS is going really well. Hopefully, he’ll be back as soon as possible. I’m not sure if that will be tomorrow or the match after, but he’s progressing well,” Hussey had said on May 1.

“He’s been working on his running speeds, which was probably the main concern. From a skill perspective, we’re very confident in his batting and wicketkeeping. It was more about ensuring he can maintain good running power, especially towards the back end of an innings where quick singles and twos are crucial,” added Hussey, stating that the final call rests with Dhoni.

Last chance to give a farewell to MS Dhoni?

The speculation around whether Dhoni will feature has reached a high, largely because this could potentially be his final season with the franchise as a player. While the former captain has avoided offering any definitive clarity about his future, a combination of persistent injury concerns and the emergence of Sanju Samson as a dependable wicketkeeper-batter and a leadership candidate, has fuelled the belief that Chennai’s final home game may well become the franchise’s last opportunity to give Dhoni a fitting farewell.