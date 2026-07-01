The icy cricketing relations between India and Bangladesh may finally be thawing, or at least, that is what the indications from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appear to be. In a move that has reignited conversations across the subcontinent, the BCB has officially floated a fresh tender for its worldwide television and digital media rights.

The crown jewel of this broadcast package? A heavily delayed six-match white-ball series (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is) featuring the Indian men’s cricket team, provisionally lined up for September 2026. However, underneath the surface of this announcement lies a high-stakes corporate gamble wrapped in diplomatic caution.

1. The Catch: BCCI Remains Non-Committal

The first major hurdle for potential broadcasters is that the series is far from a done deal. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has maintained a strict, non-committal silence on whether the Men in Blue will actually travel across the border.

Originally scheduled for August last year, the series was deferred following intense political upheaval, a regime change in Bangladesh, and subsequent diplomatic strain. BCCI officials have directly indicated that Indian cricketing ties will be dictated strictly by the Government of India’s clearance.

While subtle signs of a thaw are visible—such as the BCCI recently refusing Sri Lanka Cricket’s request to cram extra T20Is into an upcoming tour—broadcasters are essentially being asked to bid on a marquee India series that doesn’t yet have an official green light from New Delhi.

2. The Strategy: A Seasonal Package, Not an Isolated Series

Recognising the risk of an unconfirmed India tour, the BCB has executed a smart tactical pivot. Instead of floating a standalone tender specifically for the India series—which could completely crash if the BCCI pulls out—the board has packaged the rights into a long-term seasonal block spanning 2026 and 2027.

According to the official Expression of Interest (EOI), the winning bidder secures the worldwide rights for an entire roster of home international cricket, which includes:

India’s Tour of Bangladesh (2026): 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is (The Commercial Anchor)

West Indies Tour (2026): 2 Tests

England Tour (2027): 2 Tests

Pakistan Tour (2027): 5 ODIs

By spreading the inventory over multiple high-profile touring nations, the BCB provides a financial safety net for corporate buyers, keeping the property viable even if the flagship India leg faces further administrative delays.

3. Valuation History: What Did the Previous Rights Sell For?

To understand how much this upcoming tender can fetch, it is essential to look at the baseline metrics of the Bangladeshi market.

Historically, the BCB’s media rights valuations have remained comparatively modest, fluctuating based on the length of the cycle and the volume of games:

The Long-Term Base (Pre-2021): The historical benchmark was set by Gazi TV (GTV), which held the long-term rights for a six-year period for roughly $20.02 million.

The Last Cycle (2021–2023): In May 2021, local marketing agency Ban Tech acquired a 28-month cycle (covering 9 home series, including 7 Tests, 18 ODIs, and 19 T20Is) for BDT 161.73 crore (approx. $19.07 million). Ban Tech ran virtually uncontested, hitting just slightly above the board’s established floor price.

4. Projections: What is the 2026–2027 Window Worth?

Market experts and media analysts suggest that the new 2026–2027 cycle will attract significantly more aggressive valuations than the previous $19 million block, primarily driven by the exponential growth of subcontinental digital streaming platforms and the sheer density of white-ball fixtures against Pakistan and India.

Scenario A: If the India Tour is Formally Cleared

An active, fully confirmed India tour changes the entire commercial landscape. Because Indian viewership drives nearly 80-85% of ad-revenue yields in South Asian cricket broadcasting, major network conglomerates (like Viacom18 or Disney Star) would enter the fray via local consortiums.

Projected Valuation: Experts estimate the 2026–2027 block could surge to $35 million to $45 million (BDT 400+ crore), doubling the previous cycle’s worth.

Scenario B: The “Conditional Bid” Discount

Because the BCCI has not signed off on the tour, networks will likely hedge their bets. Broadcast firms are expected to insert robust clawback clauses or lower their primary bids to insulate themselves against an Indian cancellation.

Projected Valuation: If valued strictly on the guaranteed presence of England, Pakistan, and the West Indies, the base valuation is expected to hover around $22 million to $25 million, with a massive cash-top-up clause triggered only when the Indian team officially touches down in Dhaka.

The EOI documents are available starting July 2, with final financial submissions locked in for July 22. The final numbers will ultimately reflect the market’s collective gamble on regional diplomacy.