What started as a quirky local contest in rural Finland has once again become one of the internet’s most talked-about sporting events.

Videos from the 29th Wife-Carrying World Championship, held in the Finnish town of Sonkajarvi, have spread rapidly across social media, with clips of competitors sprinting through water pits, sand obstacles and hurdles while carrying their partners drawing millions of views and reactions.

The event, known locally as Eukonkanto, is unlike anything else on the international sporting calendar. Blending endurance, balance and teamwork, it has evolved from a regional curiosity into a global competition that attracts participants from across the world.

What is the Wife Carrying World Championship?

The annual championship is held in Sonkajarvi, in Finland’s North Savo region, where competitors race over a 253.5-metre obstacle course featuring sand, barriers and a waist-deep water pool.

The objective is simple: complete the course in the fastest time while carrying a partner.

Although the competition has become synonymous with married couples, entrants do not necessarily have to be spouses. The female participant must be at least 17 years old, while competitors weighing under 49 kilograms require additional weight to ensure fairness.

The Wife Carrying World Championships have been held annually in Sonkajärvi, Finland, since 1992: the prize for the winner is the wife's weight in beer. pic.twitter.com/bQHKQDnf9i — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 1, 2026

The famous carrying style

Several carrying techniques are permitted during the race.

Some competitors opt for a traditional piggyback, while others prefer a fireman’s lift.

The most recognisable method is the Estonian carry, where the carried partner hangs upside down with their legs wrapped around the runner’s shoulders and their arms around the waist. The unusual position has become one of the event’s defining images and is largely responsible for its popularity online.

Organisers say the race is designed to test not only physical endurance but also trust, coordination and teamwork between partners.

The prize is measured in beer

Perhaps the competition’s most famous tradition is its prize.

Rather than receiving a cash reward, the winning couple is awarded beer equal to the weight of the carried partner.

The unusual prize has become part of the championship’s folklore and is frequently highlighted alongside the race itself whenever the event resurfaces on social media.

A tradition with historical roots

According to organisers, the championship traces its origins to stories surrounding Herman “Herkko” Ronkainen, a 19th-century Finnish outlaw who reportedly tested the strength and endurance of recruits by making them carry heavy loads across rough terrain.

While historians debate the accuracy of those stories, the modern competition has embraced the legend as part of its identity.

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From rural Finland to a global spectacle

What was once a local sporting festival has grown into an international event, with competitors travelling from more than a dozen countries.

Inspired by the Finnish championship, similar wife-carrying races are now organised in countries including the United Kingdom, Sweden, Estonia and India.

Despite its unconventional format, the event has carved out a unique place on the global sporting calendar, proving that not every competition needs multimillion-dollar prize money or elite athletes to capture worldwide attention.

Every summer, a muddy obstacle course in rural Finland reminds the sporting world that sometimes the most unlikely events become the biggest viral hits.