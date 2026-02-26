WI vs SA Live Streaming: The West Indies will take on South Africa in a high-stakes encounter on Thursday (February 26), in the 47th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This Super 8 Group 1 clash is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both teams enter this fixture with significant momentum; the West Indies recently secured a massive 107-run victory over Zimbabwe on February 23. Currently, WI is in first place in Group 1 with 2 points. South Africa also secured a 76-run victory against co-hosts India on February 22 and is in second position in the Group 1 points table.

South Africa have won four of their five T20 World Cup matches against West Indies, with the solitary Carribean win coming way back in 2016 in Nagpur. While the Proteas have played four of their five matches this tournament at this venue this will be a first afternoon start for them. West Indies meanwhile are yet to play a T20I at this venue.

When and where to watch West Indies vs South Africa live streaming

The West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST on February 26. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

How to watch West Indies vs South Africa live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app and website.

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Quentin Sampson

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton