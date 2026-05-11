Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has been fined 15% of his match fee for a disciplinary breach during Sunday’s thrilling last-ball encounter against Mumbai Indians at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday (May 11) that Flower was found guilty of breaching Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to the “use of an audible obscenity during a match.”

What happened in Bengaluru?

The incident occurred during a tense moment in the 18th over of RCB’s run chase. A controversial boundary decision involving Mumbai Indians fielders Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma sparked confusion and frustration in the RCB dugout.

The flashpoint arose after Krunal Pandya lofted a delivery towards the boundary ropes, leading to a lengthy third-umpire review to determine whether Dhir had touched the boundary cushion while attempting a relay catch. The decision ultimately went against RCB, with the delivery ruled as not a six, a verdict that visibly agitated the RCB team.

Flower’s agitated exchange

Flower was seen engaging with the fourth umpire in an agitated exchange. Match officials reported that inappropriate language was used during the interaction, which on-field microphones picked up.

The BCCI subsequently charged Flower under a Level 1 offence. The former England coach admitted to the breach and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Amit Sharma. Under IPL regulations, Level 1 decisions are final and binding.

A dramatic night in Bengaluru

Despite the off-field incident, RCB held their nerve in a high-pressure finish, chasing down the target off the final delivery to secure a 2-wicket victory over MI.

The result had significant playoff implications.

RCB go top: The win lifted RCB to 14 points, pushing them to the top of the IPL 2026 table, ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MI eliminated: Mumbai Indians’ defeat officially ended their playoff hopes, alongside Lucknow Super Giants.

Match hero: Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with a four-wicket haul and was named Player of the Match, also reclaiming the Purple Cap with a defining spell.