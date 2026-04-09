Even though the Gujarat Titans won a tough match against the Delhi Capitals in the 2026 IPL, captain Shubman Gill was fined ₹12 lakh by the BCCI.

This happened because his team bowled their overs too slowly. It was his first offence this season. He joins players like Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Sharma who have also been penalized this season for similar issues.

The match itself was a close and exciting one ending in a last-over finish. Gujarat Titans needed 13 runs in the final over.

Gill stayed calm under pressure and gave the ball to Prasidh Krishna, who successfully defended the target.

Despite a strong effort from Delhi Capitals’ David Miller the team fell short by just one run.

BCCI action and rules

The IPL later confirmed that this was a slow over-rate offence under their rules which is why Gill was fined. If the same mistake happens again the fine will be doubled. A third offence could even lead to a one-match ban.

Talking about the match it was a nail-biter.

Delhi Capitals came very close to winning and a key moment came when Miller hit a six to bring the equation down to 2 runs needed off 2 balls.

But in the next moment he didn’t take a single and denied a strike to Kuldeep Yadav which proved costly. Kuldeep was run out on the final ball and Delhi lost by just one run.

Top performers

Gill was the top scorer for Gujarat Titans with 70 runs off 45 balls. He got good support from Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar, both of whom scored half-centuries.

Gujarat posted a strong total of 210/4.

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For Delhi Capitals captain KL Rahul played a brilliant innings of 92 runs giving his team a solid chance to chase the target.

However tight bowling from Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan slowed them down and despite Miller’s quick 41 not out Delhi couldn’t finish the job.