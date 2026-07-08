The way Pakistan cricket functions is best known only to them. Otherwise getting someone, who found it hard to get a place in the playing 11 a year ago, to lead the side, despite him showing any signs of improvement as a batter or leader, was just unfathomable. But that’s what happened on July 5th when Babar Azam was handed the reins of Pakistan’s Test team.

Babar replaced Shan Masood, who was unceremoniously axed from the role following a turbulent and historically poor tenure. Babar’s second stint as red-ball commander-in-chief was set to begin immediately with a two-Test tour of the West Indies starting July 25, followed closely by a high-stakes three-Test series in England running from August 19 to September 13.

The decision marked a dramatic return to authority for the 31-year-old batting maestro. Almost three years after he stepped down from all-format captaincy following the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had officially admitted that their experimental leadership reset had failed.

Here is the strategic breakdown of why the selectors were forced to hand the Test crown back to Babar Azam:

1. The Implosion of the Shan Masood Era

While Shan Masood’s personal form with the bat remained decent (scoring two centuries and seven fifties during his tenure), his results as a tactician were completely indefensible.

Under Masood’s leadership, Pakistan’s red-ball form fell off a cliff. The team suffered a staggering 12 defeats in 16 matches, resulting in a dismal 25% win rate. His stint began with a bruising 3-0 whitewash in Australia and spiraled out of control with a first-ever, historic 2-0 home series loss to Bangladesh. Aside from a lone 2-1 home series win against England, the team repeatedly collapsed from winning positions, ultimately anchoring Pakistan to the absolute bottom of the World Test Championship standings.

Addressing the media, national selector Aaqib Javed pulled no punches regarding Masood’s dismissal:

“Shan’s own performance during his tenure has been good, but as captain, he has not been able to bring the desired results. We wanted to look for a captain who comes in and leads the team better.”

Javed added that the captain’s job extends well beyond personal runs: “The captain has a responsibility of finishing games… The captain’s responsibility also includes maintaining the team’s over-rate, taking DRS decisions, and making the right call at the toss.”

2. Proven Red-Ball Pedigree

When looking for an immediate replacement to steady an unstable dressing room, the selection committee confessed they had no other options on the table. Babar was a unanimous choice because his historical numbers as Test captain towered over any contemporary peer in Pakistan.

Before stepping down in 2023, Babar had led Pakistan in 20 Test matches, securing 10 wins, 6 losses, and 4 draws — a solid 50% win rate. His tenure included a 2-0 home victory over South Africa and dominant away clean sweeps in both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Furthermore, captaincy had historically elevated his batting, where he averaged well over 50 as the red-ball leader.

3. Looming Overseas Disasters Required Authority

Pakistan’s upcoming calendar was brutal. Playing the West Indies in the Caribbean is a notorious banana skin, and touring England for three Test matches in Leeds, Lord’s, and Birmingham required a captain who commanded immense respect from the opposition.

By reinstating Babar, the PCB was looking to inject immediate aura and stability back into the side before boarding the flight. The selectors backed this reset by executing a mass purge of the squad alongside Masood’s demotion — dropping underperforming senior stars Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Noman Ali, while introducing four uncapped players: Ali Usman, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Ubaid Shah, and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori.

The Captaincy Comparison: Babar vs. Masood

The stark contrast in their leadership eras made the selectors’ decision a statistical inevitability:

Statistical Metric Babar Azam (First Stint: 2020–2023) Shan Masood (Tenure: 2023–2026) Matches Led 20 16 Wins 10 4 Losses 6 12 Draws 4 0 Win Percentage 50.00% 25.00% Notable Milestone Away sweeps in SL & Bangladesh First-ever home series loss to Bangladesh

The Ultimate Litmus Test

Babar Azam’s relationship with the Pakistan captaincy over the previous three years read like a dramatic script: he resigned in late 2023, was brought back as white-ball captain in 2024, resigned again later that year to focus on his batting, and was now handed the ultimate crown of Test captaincy in 2026.

Shan Masood remained in the squad as a specialist batsman, but there was no mistake about who ran the camp now. For Babar, the honeymoon phase was non-existent. He inherited a Test team anchored to the bottom of the World Test Championship table, and his legacy as a leader would be explicitly defined by how he navigated the upcoming storms in the Caribbean and England.