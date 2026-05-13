Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel was fined ₹12 lakh due to slow over rate during the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings on Monday.

Delhi Capitals kept their playoff hopes alive by beating Punjab Kings by three wickets in Dharamsala. Axar Patel and David Miller scored half-centuries as DC successfully chased 211 runs in 19 overs.

“Delhi Capitals (DC) Captain Axar Patel has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during the match No. 55 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Dharamshala,” an IPL statement said.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct which pertains to minimum over-rate offences Axar Patel was fined INR 12 lakhs,” the statement added.

So far, five IPL captains have been punished for slow over-rate offences. Apart from Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings), Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) , Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders), and Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) have also been fined.

Shreyas Iyer was fined ₹24 lakh after repeating the offence during a match against Chennai Super Kings on April 3.

Delhi Capitals keep playoff hopes alive

The IPL has made strict rules for slow over-rates. For the first offence in a season, the captain is fined Rs 12 lakh. For the second offence the fine increases to Rs 24 lakh.

Also, every player in the playing XI and the impact player can be fined ₹6 lakh or 25% of their match fee whichever is lower.

Even after the fine, it was a special night for Delhi Capitals as they stayed alive in the playoff race with a thrilling three-wicket win while chasing 211 runs.

Punjab Kings scored 210/5 thanks to strong performances from Priyansh Arya, who made 56, and captain Shreyas Iyer who remained not out on 59. Cooper Connolly also contributed 38 runs.

Delhi had a poor start and were struggling at 74/4. But Axar Patel played an important knock of 56 while David Miller scored a valuable 51 to bring DC back into the game.

Young players Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari calmly finished the chase as Delhi reached 216/7 in 19 overs.

Madhav Tiwari also performed well with the ball by taking two wickets while Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets too.

The victory boosted Delhi Capitals’ confidence before their next match against Rajasthan Royals although they are still seventh in the points table.