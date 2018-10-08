Why Prithvi Shaw should be on the flight to England for the 2019 World Cup

We have all seen the impact that Prithvi Shaw has had in just one test match and if things continue to go his way, Shaw can go on to become one of the most prized assets for the Indian team in the 2019 World Cup. (IE)

‘Boy wonder’ Prithvi Shaw announced his arrival in style by smashing a brilliant ton against the Windies team. While some may argue that the current Windies team is not the best in the world but one can’t deny that the boy is just 18 and he does have age on his side.

We have all seen the impact that Prithvi Shaw has had in just one test match and if things continue to go his way, Shaw can go on to become one of the most prized assets for the Indian team in the 2019 World Cup. Prithvi Shaw, like any young cricketer that comes on to the scene, has a mystery to him and it takes a while for other teams around the world to figure out how they can tackle the youngster. He has a brilliant technique and the rate at which he scores, he can be an extremely vital asset for India at the top of the order.

Now, again this is not as simple as it sounds as Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have been brilliant for India and changing that combination might not be the best thing to do at the moment. But here is the deal with Prithvi opening the batting.

With Dhawan, India can solve the problem in their middle order batting. With Virat Kohli at number 3, Rohit Sharma can come in at number 4 just like he does in IPL. Both Rohit and Virat have been in the form of their lives and this will help the batsman coming in at number 5, MS Dhoni in all probability. Dhoni will get a chance to get himself in with Virat and Rohit batting around him, and once the former Indian captain gets his eye in we all are aware of the damage he can inflict upon any bowling attack in the world.

India has been looking for answers regarding their middle order for the 2019 World Cup and this might be a golden opportunity to set things straight.