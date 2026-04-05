As Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take the field against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today, one major name is missing from Hyderabad dugout. Pat Cummins, the designated captain of the Orange Army, has temporarilily left the team camp and travelled back to Australia.

The absence of the 2023 ODI World Cup-winning captain has left fans questioning the severity of his injury and when he might return to lead the side in IPL 2026.

What happened to Pat Cummins?

Pat Cummins is currently battling a lumbar bone stress injury in his back. The Australian speedster has been struggling with this recurring issue since July 2025, which also saw him miss the bulk of the Ashes and the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

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While Cummins had joined the SRH squad in India for light training and net sessions, he has now flown back home for a pre-scheduled final scan to be conducted under the strict supervision of Cricket Australia (CA). This assessment will determine if he is fit enough to handle the high-intensity workload of the IPL’s second half.

Who is captaining SRH in his absence?

In the absence of Cummins, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been appointed as the interim captain. Kishan has had a mixed start to his leadership stint, losing the opener to RCB before bouncing back with a massive 65-run win over KKR.

The team’s overseas slots are currently being filled by the likes of Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Eshan Malinga and David Payne, as the management waits for their primary leader to receive medical clearance.

When will Pat Cummins return to IPL 2026?

According to reports from ESPNcricinfo, Cummins is expected to rejoin the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad on April 17, provided he receives the green light from the Australian medical team.

Matches Cummins is confirmed set to miss:

April 5: vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

April 11: vs Punjab Kings (PBKS)

April 13: vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)

If the recovery stays on track, Cummins is optimistic about featuring in the second half of the tournament, likely making his season debut in late April.