Paraguay wasn’t expected to reach the Round of 32, let alone the Round of 16 and becoming the main act. It had to be France vs Germany. That’s how it was built up. When the tournament started Germany vs France in the Round of 16 was the biggest billing for the stage taking place in Philadelphia. Ticket sales were all based on that and the secondary ticket market has rapidly crashed, if media reports are to be believed.

The Giant-Slaying in Boston

The script for the 2026 FIFA World Cup‘s knockout bracket seemed set in stone. Despite a shaky group stage, Germany was heavily favored to breeze past a Paraguayan side that had already been dismantled 4-1 by the USA earlier in the tournament.

Instead, in a Round of 32 clash at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, La Albirroja orchestrated arguably the biggest upset in modern World Cup history. After grinding out a heroic 1-1 draw across 120 agonizing minutes—including a disallowed extra-time German goal—Paraguay did the unthinkable: they defeated Germany 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

It was Germany’s first-ever shootout defeat in World Cup history, and it sent shockwaves far beyond the pitch. It hit the secondary ticket market like an absolute financial crisis.

The Secondary Market Meltdown

Before the match on Monday, June 29, scalpers, secondary ticket platforms, and corporate hospitality providers were sitting on a goldmine. The projected Germany vs. France Round of 16 match scheduled for July 4 at Philadelphia Stadium was tracking as one of the tournament’s priciest knockout tickets.

But with Germany heading back to Berlin, the corporate appeal and neutral fan demand for the fixture evaporated overnight.

Secondary Ticket Market Crash – Philadelphia Round of 16

Pre-Upset Peak (Germany vs. France Projection): $3,194

Post-Upset Low (Paraguay vs. France Official): $965

The Market Collapse: According to ticket-tracking data reported by Front Office Sports, the get-in price for the fixture fell from a high of $3,194 to $965 following Germany’s exit—a drop of nearly 70%.

Why the Market Likely Panicked

The Euro-Centric Travel Slump: German fans who had pre-booked holiday packages and premium hospitality seats around a deep tournament run would have far less reason to hold onto those tickets once their team was eliminated, likely pushing supply back onto resale platforms.

The Corporate Softening: A Germany-France clash carries obvious appeal as a networking backdrop for corporate sponsors; that appeal diminishes once one of the marquee names is gone, likely softening demand for premium-tier seats.

The Value of Stardom: While football purists are celebrating Paraguay’s grit and the heroics of goalkeeper Orlando Gill, the casual American sports fan driving the ticket-buying frenzy is significantly less likely to shell out thousands of dollars for a team missing household marquee names.

A Bargain for the History Books

For genuine football fans and the traveling French contingent, this “Paraguay-led recession” is an absolute dream scenario. A match that was once financially inaccessible to the everyday fan has suddenly seen its entry price slashed by nearly 70%.

Paraguay will face France on Independence Day in Philadelphia, one win away from matching their best-ever World Cup run — the 2010 Quarterfinal. They have already broken German hearts; now, they’ve broken the ticket market.