Brazil will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign without forward Neymar after head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the team’s record goalscorer has not recovered in time from a calf injury.

The five-time world champions face Morocco in their opening Group C match at the New York New Jersey Stadium, but Neymar will remain on the sidelines as he continues his rehabilitation but is expected to join the squad in the later fixtures.

ALSO READ FIFA changes its decade-old script to host triple opening ceremonies for 2026 World Cup



Neymar still recovering from calf injury

Neymar has been dealing with a right calf problem that ruled him out of action in May. While he was included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, the 34-year-old has not yet regained full fitness.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ancelotti said the veteran forward is working to return as quickly as possible.

“Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible,” Ancelotti said.

The coach indicated that the injury is not expected to keep Neymar out of the tournament for an extended period, raising hopes that he could feature later in the group stage.

ALSO READ India’s chief selector sells luxury property for Rs 4 cr in Mumbai



Why Brazil still selected Neymar

Despite his fitness concerns, Brazil opted to include Neymar in the squad because of the influence he brings both on and off the pitch.

Ancelotti said Neymar’s experience remains valuable for a squad that includes several younger players preparing for their first World Cup.

“We called him up not only for his football ability, which is indisputable, but also for the experience and example he can provide to the younger players in the squad,” the coach said.

Neymar remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer and one of the most recognisable figures in world football, making his presence around the squad significant even when he is unavailable to play.

A setback for Brazil’s World Cup start

Brazil enter the tournament under intense scrutiny as they attempt to win a first World Cup title since 2002.

Neymar’s absence is a blow for a team already adapting to a new era under Ancelotti. The opening match against Morocco was widely viewed as an opportunity for the forward to make his return on football’s biggest stage.

Instead, Brazil will have to begin their campaign without one of their most experienced attacking players.

The challenge is made tougher by a Morocco team that emerged as one of the surprise packages of the 2022 World Cup and has established itself as a difficult opponent for traditional football powers.

Ancelotti’s first World Cup with Brazil

The tournament also marks a landmark moment for Ancelotti, who became the first foreign coach to lead Brazil at a FIFA World Cup.

The Italian, who enjoyed major success with club sides including Real Madrid, acknowledged the significance of the role.

“It’s a new experience and a new responsibility to represent the country of football,” Ancelotti said. “It comes down to two words: responsibility and honour. It’s a unique and very beautiful moment in my career.”

Brazil’s group-stage schedule continues with matches against Haiti and Scotland after the Morocco fixture.

The team hopes Neymar will be available by then. For now, however, Brazil’s World Cup journey will begin without its biggest star.