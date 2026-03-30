As the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) arrived at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium for their high-voltage IPL 2026 opener against Rajasthan Royals (RR), one iconic figure will notably be missing from the match. For the millions of fans searching for Thala the news is official: MS Dhoni is not playing tonight.

Here is everything you need to know about his absence, his injury status, and when he might return.

Why is Dhoni not playing- A pre-season calf strain

According to an official statement from the Chennai Super Kings, the 44-year-old veteran sustained a calf strain during a practice match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22.

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While Dhoni is known for playing through pain, and even played with heavily strapped knee during a few of the previous seasons, this injury was deemed significant enough to require immediate rehabilitation.

How long will he be out?

The initial medical update from CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan suggests a minimum two-week layoff. However, emerging reports indicate a more conservative recovery timeline:

Official Stance: Likely to miss the first 14 days of the tournament.

Current Status: From what is being learnt so far, Dhoni has stayed back in Chennai to continue his rehab under the supervision of the franchise’s medical team and did not travel to Guwahati.

The ‘unusual’ absence

Former teammate R. Ashwin noted on his YouTube channel that Dhoni’s decision not to travel with the squad is “unusual” as the former captain typically stays with the team even when injured. This has led to intense speculation among fans about whether this injury marks the beginning of the end for Dhoni’s playing career.

Who is replacing him?

The Dhoni-sized void behind the stumps will be filled by CSK’s marquee pre-season transfer- Sanju Samson.

In a poetic twist, Samson, who was traded from Rajasthan Royals to CSK in a record-breaking deal, will make his debut for the Yellow Army against his former team tonight, taking over the gloves and potentially batting in the top three. Similarly, Ravindra Jadeja, a CSK legend, will go back to RR colours, a franchise he started with.

Will Dhoni break age record?

If and when Dhoni takes the field later this season, he will become the oldest Indian ever to play in the IPL (44 years old), surpassing the record previously held by spinner Praveen Tambe.