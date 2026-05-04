Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: The Wankhede Stadium witnessed a massive toss-time shake-up as Suryakumar Yadav stepped out to lead the Mumbai Indians (MI) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The biggest boost for the home crowd, however, was the confirmed return of Rohit Sharma, who makes his first appearance since mid-April.

While Rohit is not named in the Starting 11, Suryakumar’s statement at the toss suggests Rohit is set to be used as an Impact Player.

Why is Hardik Pandya not playing?

The regular MI skipper, Hardik Pandya, has been ruled out of today’s encounter because of fitness concerns. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav takes over the captaincy duties for this crucial Match 47.

“Hardik’s not well tonight, so going to his shoes. Corbin Bosch comes in for Trent Boult. And our very own Rohit Sharma is back,” Suryakumar said at the toss.

ESPN claims that Hardik misses out due to back spasms.

Rohit Sharma returns to boost MI

After missing nearly three weeks of action due to a hamstring injury, the ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma has successfully cleared his fitness tests. His return provides MI with the much-needed veteran presence at the top of the order, especially with the team fighting for mathematical survival in the IPL 2026 playoffs race.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yada

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad



Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boul