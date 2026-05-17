The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially frozen all funding to Cricket Canada for the next six months. The dramatic decision, delivered via a formal notice from the ICC’s Dubai headquarters, comes in the wake of severe governance failures, inaccurate financial disclosures, and multi-layered match-fixing investigations that have brought Canadian cricket to its knees.

The ICC has explicitly warned Cricket Canada that it has exactly six months to resolve these severe deficiencies or face a permanent, unconditional revocation of all international funding.

Why the ICC Froze the $2.6 Million Grant

The ICC’s heavy-handed intervention was triggered by an explosive investigative documentary by “The Fifth Estate”—a prominent flagship program run by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). The investigation unmasked a disturbing web of administrative failure and illegal activities within the country’s cricketing core:

Match-Fixing & Infiltration: The ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) launched a live investigation into specific matches involving the Canadian national team. Most notably, Canada’s heavy group-stage loss to New Zealand is under active investigation for localized spot-fixing and match-manipulation attempts linked to organized crime elements.

Selection Interference: Leaked audio recordings featured former Canada head coach Khurram Chohan detailing how senior, former board members routinely bullied and intimidated him into picking specific, favored players for the national team rather than selecting squads based purely on performance or merit.

Financial and Legal Irregularities: The ICC flagged Cricket Canada for submitting inaccurate budget estimates. The board continued to list funding from Sport Canada as guaranteed income on their balance sheets, despite the Canadian government having already completely withdrawn that financial support. Furthermore, the board hid extensive legal costs, with court documents proving they spent up to CAD 460,000 on internal litigation—a figure far exceeding what was declared to the ICC.

Administrative Turmoil: The board’s credibility collapsed entirely after it appointed Salman Khan as its CEO. Khan was later removed after it was revealed he failed to disclose pending criminal charges of theft and fraud brought against him by the Calgary Police.

How Much Does Canada Receive, and What is the Impact?

Unlike elite Full Members like the BCCI (India) or Cricket Australia, which survive on massive domestic TV deals, Associate nations are entirely dependent on central distributions from Dubai.

The Financial Reality: According to Cricket Canada’s audited filings, the board received $2.63 million (approx. CAD 3.6 million) from the ICC.

The Dependency Rate: This single ICC grant accounts for a staggering 63% of Cricket Canada’s entire annual revenue (out of a total budget of CAD 5.7 million).

The Operational Impact

In its official communication, the ICC clarified that this freeze is structured not to hurt day-to-day cricket activities, domestic grassroot structures, or high-performance player programs.

Because Cricket Canada recently held an emergency Annual General Meeting (AGM) to elect a brand-new board—formally electing Arvinder Khosa as President and removing the heavily criticized former President Amjad Bajwa—the ICC is allowing day-to-day functions to continue under strict administrative supervision.

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However, because 63% of their money is locked, the board cannot clear legacy administrative debts, fund corporate expansions, or pay extensive legal fees without a direct financial rescue.

Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers and Event Status

Fortunately for the players, the timing of the freeze spares them immediate competitive heartbreak on the international stage.

While they do not have an immediate T20 World Cup Qualifier, having played in the last edition, Canada remains part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (the qualification pathway for the 2027 50-over World Cup).

If the newly elected board fails to satisfy the ICC’s compliance parameters within the six-month window, the freeze will turn into a permanent suspension—a move that would legally disqualify Canada from participating in the 2027 ODI World Cup entirely, even if they managed to qualify.

Previous Instances of the ICC Stopping Member Grants

Freezing or suspending grants is the ICC’s ultimate disciplinary weapon to protect the game from state interference and internal decay. Cricket Canada joins a notorious list of boards targeted by the governing body:

USA Cricket (2024 & 2025): Canada’s neighbors have seen their funding frozen multiple times over the last two years due to chronic administrative dysfunctions, a complete lack of financial oversight, and a total collapse of their domestic structure. The situation became so critical that a US judge recently stripped the entire board of its powers and appointed a legal trustee to bypass the corrupt leadership so the ICC could fund the players directly.

Zimbabwe Cricket (2019): In one of the most high-profile crackdowns in modern history, the ICC completely suspended Zimbabwe Cricket and froze all grants due to blatant government interference in the board’s democratic electoral process. The suspension famously barred Zimbabwe from participating in the T20 World Cup qualifiers that year.

Sri Lanka Cricket (2023): Following the 2023 ODI World Cup, the ICC immediately suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership and held back funding after the country’s sports minister arbitrarily dismissed the elected board and replaced them with an interim, government-controlled committee.