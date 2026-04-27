Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s difficult outing in IPL 2026 took a dramatic turn during Kolkata Knight Riders’s (KKR) clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 26. Walking in after an early collapse, the young batter was looking to rebuild the innings when he found himself at the centre of a rare and controversial dismissal.

What exactly happened during the KKR vs LSG clash

The incident unfolded when Raghuvanshi tapped the ball towards mid-on and set off for a quick single, only to be sent back midway. As he tried to scramble back to safety, he changed direction and dived in desperation to avoid being run out. However, the throw from the fielder struck him, prompting an immediate appeal from the LSG players, including captain Rishabh Pant. After a review, the TV umpire ruled him out for obstructing the field, one of cricket’s rarest modes of dismissal.

ALSO READ Mohsin Khan put his life on the line to give Lucknow a lifeline that they didn’t take

The decision quickly became a talking point, with several commentators and experts debating whether Raghuvanshi’s intent should have been taken into account, given he was attempting to return to the crease with little time to react.

IPL Code of Conduct breach and penalty explained

The controversy didn’t end with the dismissal. Soon after being given out, Raghuvanshi showed visible frustration, first striking the boundary cushion with his bat and then throwing his helmet into the dugout.

The IPL later confirmed that this reaction breached Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment or ground fixtures during a match. As a result, Raghuvanshi was fined 20% of his match fee and handed one demerit point for a Level 1 offence.

The youngster admitted to the breach and accepted the match referee’s sanction, bringing closure to an incident that combined an unusual dismissal with an avoidable disciplinary lapse.

KKR will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (May 3).