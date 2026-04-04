In a significant development at the toss, it has been confirmed that Suryakumar Yadav will captain the Mumbai Indians today in the absence of Hardik Pandya. While Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first, the headline remains the change in MI’s leadership for this high-stakes afternoon encounter.

Why is Hardik Pandya not playing?

The Mumbai Indians camp has cited that Hardik is “not well.”

“Hardik’s not well, doesn’t look good. So, I’m getting into his shoes today. If you win the first game after 13-14 years, there’s a lot of confidence. Toss was irrelevant. We wanted to bat first. Deepak Chahar comes in for Hardik, Corbin Bosch comes in for Boult, that’s a tactical call, Mitch Santner comes in for Ghazanfar,” stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

Suryakumar Yadav: From Impact Player to Captain

Interestingly, Suryakumar was utilised as an Impact Player in MI’s opening win against KKR due to his own fitness management. However, with the captaincy mantle now on his shoulders, SKY will feature in the starting XI from the get-go. This marks a massive tactical shift for Mumbai; they lose Hardik’s four-over bowling option but gain the aggressive, T20-specialist leadership of the Indian national T20 captain who just led them to a T20 World Cup title.

Tactical implications for MI

Without Hardik, Mumbai has adjusted their balance by bringing in Deepak Chahar to bolster the bowling department. All eyes will now be on how SKY manages his bowlers in the sweltering Delhi heat, especially with Jasprit Bumrah needing to lead the attack against a dangerous DC top order featuring KL Rahul and Nitish Rana.