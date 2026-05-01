It looked like the kind of moment that sells highlight reels before the final over is even bowled. Jason Holder’s full-stretch dive in the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash produced what many in the stadium initially believed was a match-defining catch to get rid of Rajat Patidar.

The celebrations were instant. The replays were persuasive. But the decision did not go the way of spectacle.

What followed was a familiar IPL split-screen: what the eye saw versus what the rulebook allows.

Control, not celebration, decides a catch

Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary, analysing the dismissal after the match, said the outcome came down to two non-negotiable factors, control of the ball and stability of body movement at the point of completion.

“You have to look at two things. First, control of the catch, and second, body movement,” Chaudhary explained in a social media video. “Before Holder had control of his body, his palm went downwards, and the ball touched the ground.”

In other words, athletic brilliance was not in question. Completion of control was.

The ‘palm down’ moment that changed the decision

Under ICC Playing Conditions (Clause 33.3), a catch is only completed when the fielder has full control of both the ball and their own movement.

Chaudhary’s interpretation focused on a split-second detail, the angle of Holder’s hand as he landed the dive.

As the ball settled into his palm, the hand was still rotating downward and making contact with the turf. That movement meant the ball was effectively pressed against the ground before full control could be established.

To spectators, and even slow-motion replays, it appeared clean. But in technical terms, the action was still “in motion” and therefore incomplete which is why Chaudhary explains why he feels Patidar should have been adjuddged “not out.”

When broadcast replays and umpiring logic diverge

Chaudhary also pointed to a recurring issue in modern cricket decision-making, the gap between television replays and on-field interpretation.

“I’m not sure what the TV umpire saw,” he remarked, highlighting how broadcast angles often prioritise visual separation, what is commonly referred to as “daylight”, rather than full control and balance.

But umpiring law does not rely on aesthetics. A catch is not judged by how clean it looks in isolation, but whether the fielder has stabilised control through the entire motion.

In high-pressure IPL moments, that distinction continues to produce some of the most debated calls of the season, where brilliance in the field and legality in the rulebook do not always align.