With just over 30 days to the opening whistle, the secondary market for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is undergoing a massive price correction. According to the latest data from TicketData.com, as reported by the Athletic, the average “get-in” price (the cheapest available seat) for group stage matches has plummeted from $720 to $567 in just the last 30 days—a 21.2% decline.

The Arbitrage Gap: Resale vs. FIFA Primary

In a rare reversal of typical sporting events, the “official” primary tickets are now often more expensive than those on the resale market. For roughly 10 specific fixtures, fans are finding secondary prices over $100 cheaper than FIFA’s own primary platform.

For five high-inventory games, the secondary market is cheaper across all three seating categories:

U.S. vs. Paraguay (June 12, SoFi Stadium): Even the USMNT opener isn’t immune; President Trump recently commented on the high costs, stating, “I wouldn’t pay it either” regarding $1,000 opening-match tickets.

Iraq vs. Norway (June 16, Gillette Stadium)

Austria vs. Jordan (June 16, Levi’s Stadium): This venue has seen the steepest 30-day drop in the U.S., with prices crashing by 29.5%.

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (June 26, NRG Stadium)

Algeria vs. Austria (June 27, Arrowhead Stadium)

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The Mexico Black Box

While the U.S. and Canada operate in a “Free Market” (where FIFA allows any price to be set on their resale platform plus a 15% transaction fee), Mexico is a different financial landscape.

The Law: Mexican law bars the resale of tickets for profit.

The Result: FIFA has restricted Mexican resale to “Exchanges” at face value. This has created a price floor in Mexico that doesn’t exist in the U.S., where panicked resellers are now cutting prices below cost to recoup their initial investment.

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Inventory Glut: The 48-Team Expansion Problem

FIFA is chasing a matchday revenue target of $3 billion (a 216% increase over Qatar). However, the expansion to 48 teams and 104 matches has created a massive supply of “low-profile” fixtures.

Unsold Stock: On April 22, FIFA released a “Last-Minute” batch of inventory for all 104 matches, suggesting that thousands of seats remain in the primary hopper.

Hospitality Fatigue: While premium seats for the Final at MetLife Stadium are still listed for as high as $38,000, the sheer volume of Group Stage tickets in massive NFL stadiums is outstripping the organic demand for mid-tier international matchups.

The Bottom Line: A Buyer’s Market?

From a finance perspective, we are seeing a speculative bubble burst. Early buyers and “ticket flippers” who bought in the 2025 presale windows are now facing a liquidity crisis. As travel costs and hotel surges in host cities like New York and LA price out middle-class fans, the “get-in” price is falling to meet the actual consumer threshold.

The Finance Takeaway: FIFA will likely hit its $11B revenue goal through broadcasting and sponsorship deals, but the secondary stakeholders—the fans and resellers—are currently holding “overvalued assets” in a rapidly cooling market