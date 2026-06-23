Lionel Messi has a habit of turning football moments into commercial ones. At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he did it again on 22 June by scoring twice against Austria to become the men’s tournament’s all-time leading scorer and send Argentina into the knockout stage.

That kind of performance does more than alter a result. It changes what people want to wear, buy and share. Argentina’s sky-blue-and-white shirt has become one of the tournament’s most visible pieces of merchandise because it sits at the intersection of star power, national identity and a global event that still commands huge attention.

The Messi effect

Messi’s appeal has never been limited to the pitch. His name carries value across football, retail and sponsorship because he is not just a player but a global reference point. Adidas, which supplies Argentina’s kit, has leaned into that appeal by making the national shirt a centrepiece of its World Cup retail range, according to FIFA Store and Adidas product listings.

The official Argentina 2026 home jersey is being sold through FIFA’s store and Adidas’s own channels. The replica version is listed at around $100, while the authentic player edition costs more, according to FIFA and Adidas retail pages. That gives fans a direct route into the commercial story around the team, whether they are buying for loyalty, fashion or collectability.

The shirt’s value is also emotional. For supporters, it represents an invitation to be part of a moment that could become historic. When Messi is still leading the team deep into a tournament, the jersey becomes more than branded fabric. It becomes a symbol of participation in a shared story.

Why World Cup shirts move

World Cup shirts behave differently from club kits because they are tied to a short, intense cycle. A club shirt can be refreshed every season but a World Cup jersey exists within a fixed tournament window. That scarcity helps drive interest.

Fans do not just buy the shirt because of how it looks. They buy it because of its history – a particular run, a particular player and a particular moment in time. If the team advances, the shirt’s meaning deepens. If the team wins, the shirt becomes a souvenir of history.

That effect is strongest when a player like Messi is involved. Argentina’s current tournament run has kept the shirt in the spotlight, and every extra match brings more broadcast exposure, more social media discussion and more chances for fans to connect the jersey with a live narrative rather than a static brand.

Numbers behind the demand

The commercial pull is not just anecdotal. After Argentina won the 2022 World Cup, demand for Messi-related merchandise surged. Six shirts worn by Messi during that winning campaign later sold for $7.8 million at auction, ESPN reported, underlining the scale of interest around his image and memorabilia.

There was also broader market evidence of how much football retail can surge after a major tournament. Global sales of footballl gear were reported to be up more than 700% after the 2022 World Cup compared with the 2018 event, according to Economic Times, with Messi and Kylian Mbappe driving much of that demand spike.

Those numbers show that the shirt is part of a wider commercial ecosystem. It is not just a national jersey. It is a product linked to online retail, stadium merchandising, sponsorship campaigns and the wider economy of tournament attention.

A global audience, a local symbol

Argentina’s shirt also works because it carries dual meaning. For Argentine supporters, it is a symbol of identity and tradition. For neutral fans, it is a way of aligning with one of football’s biggest names. That broader appeal is powerful in a World Cup held across North America, where the tournament is played in front of a diverse and highly connected audience.

Every Argentina match expands that audience. Every Messi goal increases the shirt’s visibility. And every viral clip creates another chance for the jersey to move from the pitch into the retail space.

That is why the shirt’s commercial life can outlast the game itself. A goal might be remembered for a day. A shirt linked to that goal can be worn for years.

More than kit

The Argentina shirt has become one of the World Cup’s most wanted items because it represents something larger than merchandise. It stands for Messi’s legacy, Argentina’s title hopes and the power of a global tournament to turn sporting moments into retail demand.

World Cups do not only sell tickets and broadcast rights. They sell symbols. And few symbols in football carry more weight right now than an Argentina shirt with Messi on the back.