Why Anand Mahindra wants Lionel Messi to pay him a fee

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the tournament against Nigeria. (Source: PTI/FIFA World Cup)

A desperate-looking Argentina squeezed a late goal against Nigeria on Tuesday night to secure a place in the round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2018 in dramatic style. Under-fire coach Jorge Sampaoli fielded a new-look side with Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain returning to the starting line-up alongside Ever Banega in a preferred 4-3-3 formation. The changes seemed to have worked with Lionel Messi finding the net in the 14th minute but a needless penalty allowed Nigeria to level the score.

Right when it appeared that Nigeria might earn a point, eliminating Argentina, Marcus Rojo struck a superb late winner to snatch victory and book a meeting with Group C winners France in Kazan on Saturday in the first game of the second phase of the tournament.

One man who wants Messi to pay him if Argentina wants to continue winning is the Chairman of Mahindra Group — Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon tweeted that he had decided to sleep but as he reached for the remote to switch off the television, Messi found the back of the net in what was his first goal of the tournament.

“I’m getting lucky this World Cup. I was tired & vowed I wouldn’t stay up to continue watching this match..and as I reached for the remote to switch it off, Messi rediscovered his magic & found his redemption..I’m going to make a habit of reaching for the remote from now on..,” his tweet read. To this, a fan asked Anand Mahindra if he can retry the remote stuff again. This 63-year-old businessman, at his wittiest best, replied only if Messi pays him a fee.

I’m getting lucky this World Cup. I was tired & vowed I wouldn’t stay up to continue watching this match..and as I reached for the remote to switch it off, Messi rediscovered his magic & found his redemption..I’m going to make a habit of reaching for the remote from now on.. https://t.co/QloQky2lJx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 26, 2018

Messi will have to pay me a fee… https://t.co/2tQI9V6rDe — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 26, 2018

From whatever we have seen of Argentina in this World Cup, if they want to reach to the final like they did four years ago, it will take some individual brilliance rather than a collective effort.

Messi even admitted that these were the most nerve-wracking 90 minutes of his career. “I don’t remember such suffering,” said Messi when asked if it was the most tense match of his career. “It was due to the situation and what we were playing for.”